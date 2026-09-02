From Music Industry Seniors and Juniors to Bitter Adversaries... Kim Min-jong and MC Mong Face Legal Battle Three Months After Public Allegations

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Kim Min-jong and MC Mong, who once stood at the top of the music and broadcasting industries, are now embroiled in a legal battle after their relationship was marred by a public war of allegations. The conflict began when MC Mong publicly named Kim Min-jong and escalated into a criminal complaint filed by Kim Min-jong about three months later.

Oh Seong-heon, an attorney at Ohkims Law Firm representing Kim Min-jong, said on the 2nd that he had filed a complaint against MC Mong at Seoul Jongno Police Station on the 1st. The complaint alleges defamation in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.

Kim Min-jong debuted in 1988, while MC Mong made his debut in 1998, making them senior and junior colleagues in the Korean music industry a decade apart. Both were active as singers, actors and entertainers on television in the 2000s.

There is no confirmed record of any public connection between them, such as appearing regularly on the same program, collaborating musically, serving as concert guests or working under the same agency. Kim Min-jong’s name suddenly emerged during MC Mong’s allegations, entangling the two in a legal feud.

The dispute began during MC Mong’s live broadcast on May 18. While explaining allegations surrounding him and criticizing Chairman Cha’s side, MC Mong claimed that an alleged “Badugi gambling group” involving figures from the entertainment industry existed.

MC Mong mentioned Kim Min-jong by name and made remarks suggesting that he had been involved in illegal gambling, accepting money and valuables, and attempting to influence witnesses. He also claimed that Kim Min-jong had received money and a luxury imported car from a particular businessman and had accompanied him to a casino reserved for foreigners.

Kim Min-jong’s side denied the allegations the following day, calling them clearly false. Although it warned that it would take legal action, MC Mong responded in effect, “Go ahead and sue me if you want,” and continued making additional allegations. Kim Min-jong’s side then reviewed the relevant remarks and materials for about three months before actually filing the complaint. It maintains that MC Mong’s claims damaged the reputation Kim Min-jong had built over 38 years and caused tangible losses, including the suspension of negotiations for his next Hollywood project and advertising contracts.

Kim Min-jong’s side also plans to seek civil damages separately from the criminal complaint. MC Mong continues to maintain that he has secured relevant tips and materials, so the dispute over the truth of the allegations is expected to be resolved through a police investigation.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.