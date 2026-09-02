KIM JAE JOONG, a Top 0.05% Wealth Holder, Is Surprisingly Frugal, Saving Even a Single Coin (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer KIM JAE JOONG’s popularity in Japan will be revealed.

On Thursday, September 3, at 8:30 p.m., KBS 2TV’s “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” will reveal the secret Tokyo life of KIM JAE JOONG, the center of Asia, continuing from last week’s episode. KIM JAE JOONG previously unveiled his Tokyo home for the first time in 23 years since his debut. He also drew attention by showing off his frugal “stingy Jae-joong” side in Tokyo. As a result, KIM JAE JOONG ranked second in the August fourth-week TV-OTT non-drama cast buzz survey released by Good Data Corporation’s FUNdex.

In the VCR footage airing that day, KIM JAE JOONG visits Harajuku, known in Tokyo as the “street of youth.” Harajuku is famous for its constant crowds, much like Myeong-dong in South Korea. When superstar KIM JAE JOONG appeared, the street was instantly brought to a standstill. Japanese people and foreign visitors from various countries recognized him, expressed their surprise, and rushed over while shouting, “Jae-joong!”

A short while later, KIM JAE JOONG looked toward something and said, “It’s my first time seeing it in person, too.” His gaze settled on a huge photograph of KIM JAE JOONG decorating the entrance of a building. The “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” cast members could not hide their amazement at seeing a giant image of KIM JAE JOONG in the heart of Tokyo, exclaiming, “As expected of a superstar.” It turned out to be a venue equipped with photo booths where fans could create photographic memories with their favorite star, KIM JAE JOONG.

KIM JAE JOONG then stopped in front of a vending machine. Surprisingly, a huge photo of KIM JAE JOONG was attached to the machine, which was also selling KIM JAE JOONG drinks. Smiling broadly, KIM JAE JOONG said, “That’s me. You can pick me and drink me.” He then tried to get a drink himself. However, the KIM JAE JOONG drinks were so popular that they were reportedly difficult to find. Will KIM JAE JOONG be able to get a drink featuring his own face?

Even amid all this, KIM JAE JOONG’s frugal “stingy Jae-joong” side was captured. Almost unconsciously, he reached into the vending machine’s change slot to check whether someone had left any coins behind. KIM JAE JOONG then shared a story filled with memories from his childhood. What was the nostalgic “stingy Jae-joong” anecdote he told? The answer will be revealed on KBS 2TV’s “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing Thursday, September 3, at 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, KIM JAE JOONG recently became embroiled in a rumor that he had a 1 trillion won fortune. He explained, “They had included all the cars I had driven over 20 years in my list of assets. I have owned real estate at some points and not at others, and I have sold cars and bought different ones. If all of that were included in my asset list, I would need to have 1 trillion won, but it is impossible to earn that much, and that is not how it works.”

KIM JAE JOONG also made headlines by revealing that he had used a black card for about 12 years. The card is reportedly issued only to VIPs in South Korea’s top 0.05%.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.