‘Annual Sales of 300 Billion Won’: Esther Lyuh Says, “If I Die First, Hong Hye-geol Will Get 10%... Asset Distribution Complete”

[Sportschosun Reporter Aram Park] Hong Hye-geol, a broadcaster and former medical journalist, has drawn attention after revealing that he receives support from his wife, Esther Lyuh, to operate his YouTube channel. Esther Lyuh also discussed the scale of her health supplement business and the couple’s plans for distributing their assets.

Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol, who have been married for 33 years, appeared on the KBS2 entertainment program ‘Problem Child in House,’ which aired on the 1st.

During the episode, Esther Lyuh mentioned the sales of the health supplement company she runs. When Song Eun-i asked, “Is it true that your nutritional supplement business has annual sales of 300 billion won?” Esther Lyuh replied, “It’s 300 billion won for the main company alone, excluding subsidiaries.”

Hong Hye-geol also spoke candidly about his current lifestyle after discussing the scale of his wife’s business. He said he lives without financial worries thanks to his wife and described himself as “a husband who is extremely fortunate because of his wife.”

Kim Sook continued the conversation by naming Hong Hye-geol, Jang Hang-jun, Lee Sang-soon and Do Kyung-wan the “four kings blessed with exceptionally fortunate wives.”

Hong Hye-geol responded, “I’m definitely number one,” adding, “The others make movies and appear on television, but I don’t do anything,” prompting laughter.

The program also revealed the extent of the financial support Hong Hye-geol receives for his YouTube activities. He operates his YouTube channel with support from Esther Lyuh and said he receives a substantial amount each month for operating expenses.

Hong Hye-geol said, “I operate my YouTube channel with my wife’s support, and she gives me 180 million won a month.”

The couple reportedly live together without setting separate allowances for each other. Hong Hye-geol explained, however, that when he lived on Jeju Island in the past, he received a year’s worth of spending money all at once.

The conversation then turned to the couple’s management of their assets. Esther Lyuh said she had even thought in advance about what would happen if she died before her husband, while discussing Hong Hye-geol’s personality and financial sense.

Esther Lyuh said she does not think Hong Hye-geol is good at managing money, adding, “My husband is very kind, but if I die, he’s the kind of person who would immediately remarry.”

She then revealed her plan to leave most of the couple’s assets to their children. Esther Lyuh stated, “Eighty percent of our assets will go to our children, while 20% will be kept by my husband and me.”

She went on to explain that if she dies first, she plans to leave Hong Hye-geol not only her 10% share, but also her retirement pension and the house.

Hong Hye-geol accepted the asset distribution plan Esther Lyuh had prepared, but brought the studio to laughter by asking her to include the paintings as well.

Hong Hye-geol also responded candidly about his own financial habits. He admitted, “Now that I think about it, my wife is right. I really am an idle man who is incapable of managing assets.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.