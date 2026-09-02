Im Chae-moo Faces Tens of Millions of Won in Monthly Electricity Bills... 'Doori Land Has Operated Free of Charge for 37 Years, with 19 Billion Won in Debt' (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Im Chae-moo will reveal the untold story of Doori Land, which has kept children smiling for 37 years.

The 358th episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block,' airing today (Wednesday, the 2nd) at 8:45 p.m., will feature Yoo Min-jun, who developed an app that identifies shaded areas during heat waves; No Brain, a first-generation punk rock band that has been performing for 30 years; actress Ha Ji-won, who became a university-town icon at 49; and Im Chae-moo, the 'tall uncle' of Doori Land, who has protected children's dreams for 37 years. The episode is directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Kang-seok and written by Lee Eon-joo.

Yoo Min-jun, a 24-year-old Seoul National University student who created an app that locates shade during heat waves, will appear on 'You Quiz on the Block.' Having just completed his military service and preparing to return to school, Yoo will share what inspired him to develop the Geuneullo app during his commute and how he used AI to complete it in just two weeks. About 90,000 people have used the free app, which has attracted considerable attention, and Yoo will also recount how he was contacted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Viewers will hear about his unusual introduction to coding, from becoming interested in it as a child while taking apart computers to creating apps himself in middle school. He will showcase various apps he developed, including a rock-identification app and one that wakes users when they feel sleepy. He will also unveil a stream of inventive ideas, such as a nap-map app, an app that locks delivery apps, and a device designed to prevent violence against young children. The program will offer a glimpse into Yoo's distinctive vision of using technology to promote social safety.

The story of No Brain, a first-generation punk rock group celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will also be featured. Lee Sung-woo and Hwang Hyun-seong will express their delight at reuniting with Yoo Jae-suk 17 years after the 'Infinite Challenge Music Festival' while sharing a range of behind-the-scenes stories from their three decades together. They will discuss how BTS's RM recently gave No Brain a shout-out in an overseas interview and invited them to collaborate, saying, "Shall we make some art?" The episode will also reveal stories from the pair's rebellious days, when they were immersed in punk rock, and the events leading to No Brain's formation. Lee will recount how he left the CSAT venue during the second session after relying on his guessing skills, as well as how he joined Crying Nut as a guest vocalist and moved from one band member's home to another. Hwang will add to the humor with an entertaining story involving his high school junior, Noh Hong-chul. Viewers will hear about the days when the two were stopped for random identity checks with nothing in the world seeming frightening, as well as their shared passion for punk rock. In addition to the untold stories behind their mega-hits, including 'You Fell for Me' and 'Rain and You,' the band's live performance on set is expected to heat up living rooms nationwide.

Actress Ha Ji-won, who made headlines with the 'Slick Back' three years ago, will return to 'You Quiz on the Block.' Yoo Jae-suk will welcome her as "someone who lives while doing everything she wants," while Ha shares updates on her diverse challenges at 49, from attending university to appearing on a music program and throwing the ceremonial first pitch in Major League Baseball. She will discuss the story behind enjoying an entirely natural freshman life on the widely discussed YouTube channel '26th Class Jiwon,' as well as why she became the cover model for 'University Tomorrow' again after 24 years. Ha will talk about what university life as a member of the class of 2026 feels like to her, despite actually entering university in 1997, and the emotional moment when she confronted her past youth. The program will also feature her film 'Portrait of a Family,' which is set to be released after a six-year delay. Ha will share behind-the-scenes stories from filming, explaining how she empathized with her character, a former top star who falls into a struggling actor's life.

Viewers will also hear about Ha Ji-won's endless challenges, which have received widespread support and empathy. After making an impromptu pledge, she recreated her 'Home Run' performance for the first time in 23 years. She will reveal how she completed the moving stage after intensive practice and how that performance led her to take on the challenge of throwing a ceremonial first pitch. In addition to the bittersweet story of being hit by a ball thrown toward KT player Choi Won-joon despite undergoing grueling special training, she will recount becoming the first Korean actor to throw a ceremonial pitch at MLB's Fenway Park. Ha will personally reveal the secrets behind her remarkably youthful appearance and her methods for maintaining her figure. The episode will also feature her candid response to Yoo Jae-suk's description of her as "a source of hope for middle age," along with an unexpected account of an out-of-body experience. Viewers can hear Ha's sincere story about wanting to remain a vibrant person even as the years pass.

The story of Im Chae-moo, Doori Land's 'tall uncle,' who has protected children's dreams for 37 years, will also be told. After creating the children's theme park Doori Land in May 1990, Im will reveal his extraordinary journey of keeping it afloat despite 19 billion won in debt and the threat of bankruptcy. He will share how he decided to build an amusement park after seeing children being injured among drunken vacationers at a valley near a filming location during his days as a supporting actor. He will also recount selling a commercial building in Mok-dong and his home in Yeouido during his peak earning years, then investing approximately 25 billion won to create Doori Land. Starting with 1,500 pyeong of barren land, he expanded it into a four-story, 3,000-pyeong amusement park, driven by a single dream: "I will create a place where the whole family can enjoy a day together." He will also reveal how he lived in the shower room at Doori Land while it was under construction and personally oversaw every detail.

Im Chae-moo's struggle to preserve Doori Land out of concern for children will continue. He will explain why he dismantled the ticket booth just one week after opening, after initially charging a 2,000-won admission fee upon seeing a young couple, as well as how the park faced the threat of bankruptcy 20 years after opening. Im, who says Doori Land has operated at a loss for 37 years, will confess, "You could consider me a debtor." Nevertheless, he will move viewers by explaining that he kept the park running because he loved seeing children laugh and play. Even while facing monthly electricity bills of tens of millions of won, he will discuss his sense of responsibility in boldly removing amusement rides worth hundreds of millions of won to protect children's safety. He will also reveal how he created a special stage for children with Down syndrome. "Children give me life," he says, and the program will present the full story of Im Chae-moo, who has protected children's happiness for 37 years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.