Choi Hyun-wook Shares an Update Three Days After ‘Drunken Live Broadcast’... Heads to a Swimming Pool as If Nothing Happened

[Sportschosun Cho Min-jung, Reporter] Actor Choi Hyun-wook shared an update three days after coming under fire for a drunken live broadcast. He offered no explanation regarding the controversy, and the post’s comment section was closed.

On the 2nd, Choi Hyun-wook posted several photos taken at a travel destination on his social media without any accompanying message.

In the photos, Choi Hyun-wook relaxed while leaning against the edge of a rooftop pool overlooking an expansive landscape. The sunlight reflecting off the rippling water and his leisurely pose created a picture-perfect atmosphere.

The photos also showed him walking down the street in sunglasses and sitting on an outdoor sofa. It was a peaceful glimpse of him enjoying swimming and walks at the end of summer, but the post drew even more attention because it was his first since the controversy. Choi Hyun-wook did not issue a separate statement about the alcohol-fueled broadcast and also restricted comments on the post.

Earlier, on the morning of the 30th of last month, Choi Hyun-wook hosted a live broadcast through his social media. He appeared to be drunk, slurring his words and struggling to keep his balance, which worried fans. As viewers continued urging him to stop the broadcast, he said, “Koreans will be asleep at this hour. So there’s no one to stop me,” in substance, and continued broadcasting, sparking controversy.

Just two days earlier, on the 28th of last month, Choi Hyun-wook had received the chairperson’s award from the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee at the 2026 Newsis Hallyu Expo. At the time, he said, “I will work hard to greet you with good projects.” Before the joy of the award had even faded, he once again came under fire over the drunken live broadcast.

This is not the first controversy surrounding Choi Hyun-wook. In 2023, after footage showed him smoking and illegally discarding a cigarette butt on a street in Apgujeong, Seoul, he released a handwritten apology and paid a fine. In 2024, he experienced another incident after uploading a photo on social media that also showed his body exposed while he was photographing a reflective prop; he later deleted it.

At a professional baseball game last year, he was criticized for throwing a fastball over the head of a child who was serving as the ceremonial first batter. The criticism was especially harsh because he had previously been a baseball player, and Choi Hyun-wook conveyed an apology to the child and the child’s family through the club.

Despite the repeated controversies, he continues his acting career. Choi Hyun-wook has confirmed his appearance in Vampyr, the upcoming film by Jang Jae-hyun, who directed Exhuma. The mystery occult film follows a contract killer pursuing a mysterious heretical group. Yoo Ah-in, Lee Sung-min, Lee Joon-hyuk and Yoon Kyung-ho are also set to appear.

Cho Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.