Kim Jung-min, Married to a Japanese Woman, Reveals His Mixed-Race Son Received a Grade 1 Military-Service Physical Examination Result: "What a Great Son!"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Kim Jung-min’s son received a Grade 1 result in his military-service physical examination.
On the 2nd, Kim Jung-min posted a photo on his account along with the message, "My son, you’re amazing."
The photo showed the result of his military-service assessment, drawing attention. In particular, the clearly visible phrase "Physical Grade 1" suggested that his son is in good physical health. Kim Jung-min also attracted attention by personally sharing his son’s examination result and expressing his pride.
Meanwhile, Kim Jung-min married Tani Rumiko, a Japanese woman 11 years his junior, in 2006. They have three sons: Kim Tae-yang, Kim Do-yoon, and Kim Dam-yul. Last year, Kim Jung-min drew attention when he revealed on "Spouse Space" that he and his wife were living in separate homes. Kim Jung-min lives in South Korea, while Rumiko resides in Japan to educate their two sons.
Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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