E Sens Categorically Denies Indecent Assault Charges at First Hearing, Submits Witness Statement

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Rapper E Sens categorically denied the indecent assault charges against him.

The first hearing for E Sens, who was indicted on indecent assault charges, was held on the 2nd before a single-judge panel of the Criminal Division 12 at the Seoul Southern District Court.

E Sens’s legal team submitted a statement from a witness who was at the scene that day as evidence, saying, "The contact was not against the alleged victim’s wishes."

The prosecution then requested that Ms. A be called as a witness.

E Sens is accused of indecent assault at a club in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul, in August 2025. Although Ms. A had expressed her refusal, he allegedly pressed his body against her from behind, smelled near her neck, and touched her buttocks, among other acts.

In June, the court issued E Sens a summary order imposing a fine of 5 million won and requiring him to complete 40 hours of a sexual-violence treatment program. However, E Sens objected and requested a formal trial, bringing the case before the court.

E Sens stated, "The physical contact occurred only with mutual consent and in a natural atmosphere. There was no coercion, assault, or threat of any kind, and I never attempted any improper contact against the other person’s wishes."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.