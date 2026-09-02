Namkoong Min’s Wife Jin Ah-reum Shows Off Ultra-Slim Figure and Model Presence Just One Month After Giving Birth... Her 174-cm Legs Steal the Spotlight

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Model Jin Ah-reum showed off her unchanged model presence even after giving birth.

On the 2nd, Jin Ah-reum shared several photos on her account along with the caption, "A Tuesday afternoon filled with art."

The photos show Jin Ah-reum attending the opening reception for artist Jahyun Koo’s solo exhibition. Posing against the exhibition space, she completed a simple yet sophisticated look by pairing a black sleeveless top with Bermuda shorts. Although she kept her styling understated with natural hair and makeup, the distinctive aura of a 174-cm professional model remained fully intact.

This outing drew particular attention because it marked the first public update from Jin Ah-reum in about a month since she gave birth to a son on July 26. She attracted fans’ interest by sharing glimpses of her daily life with her unchanged style and slender figure after childbirth.

Last July, Namkoong Min and Jin Ah-reum became parents after welcoming their first son. Namkoong Min’s agency said at the time, "Namkoong Min and Jin Ah-reum have welcomed a baby boy," adding, "As this concerns the actor’s private life, it is difficult to provide further details. We would appreciate your warm congratulations."

The couple’s love story has also drawn renewed attention. Namkoong Min and Jin Ah-reum first met as director and actress through *Light My Fire*, a film directed by Namkoong Min in 2015. Their relationship later developed into a romance, and after dating publicly for about seven years, they held their wedding ceremony in October 2022.

Namkoong Min and Jin Ah-reum, who became parents four years after their marriage, have begun a new chapter of family life with their son.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.