“25-Year-Old Male Actor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting High School Girl on Train”; Acquaintances Stunned: “He Was Polite and Kind”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Aram Park] Japanese actor Keisei Takahashi, 25, was arrested on suspicion of committing inappropriate acts against a second-year high school student for 20 minutes aboard a train on the Odakyu Line in Japan. Local interest has continued after it emerged that he had previously worked as an actor and video producer.

According to Japanese outlet Shueisha Online on the 27th of last month, the Kanagawa Prefectural Police’s Atsugi Police Station arrested Keisei Takahashi, who lives in Asao Ward, Kawasaki, on the 24th of last month on suspicion of rape without consent and other offenses. Takahashi reportedly admitted to the allegations during police questioning, saying, “There is no doubt that I did it. I did it to satisfy my sexual urges.”

The incident occurred on the evening of June 30. The train was reportedly crowded with passengers because it was during the evening rush hour. Takahashi is accused of sexually assaulting the student aboard the train.

The student reported the incident to police about 10 days after it occurred. Police investigated by analyzing security camera footage from the station and surrounding areas, reportedly identifying Takahashi through the investigation.

Takahashi was arrested near his home on the morning of August 24 and referred to prosecutors on the 26th. Police have secured his smartphone and are currently analyzing its contents. They are also investigating whether he committed additional offenses, including whether similar incidents occurred on the same line or during the same time period.

According to the police announcement, Takahashi was classified as self-employed. However, online profiles described him as having worked as an actor and video producer. He reportedly introduced himself as someone active in various fields, including video production, music production, screenwriting and acting. He also reportedly posted that he accepted filming-related work through social media.

While attending high school, he participated in the Junon Superboy Contest. He later reportedly publicized his experience working as an actor and singer through online profiles and other channels. Some casting websites and social media accounts listed credits for Japanese films, dramas and Netflix productions.

After news of his arrest broke, people around him expressed surprise. One resident said Takahashi had usually made a good impression by politely greeting people in the neighborhood.

“I absolutely cannot believe it. He was not the kind of person who would do something like that, nor someone who would cause an incident himself, which makes this even more shocking.”

Another resident said they remembered that he had lived with his mother and had been active in the baseball club during his school years.

“He was kind and handsome. He was a very upright young man who made a good impression. He would greet people when he went out, and I never heard shouting coming from the house.

He attended local elementary and middle schools. I remember that he worked hard in the baseball club when he was a student.”

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident based on the information confirmed so far. They are continuing their investigation to determine whether there were any additional victims.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.