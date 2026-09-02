Lim Young-woong’s ‘ToTo’... If You Keep Making Our Hearts Flutter, That’s Not Fair

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Lim Young-woong once again brought a flutter of excitement with ‘ToTo.’

Lim Young-woong released the second teaser for the music video of his new song ‘ToTo’ through his official social media channels on the afternoon of the 2nd.

The teaser features Lim Young-woong sitting on a chair at an airport bustling with people, alongside his dog, Siwol. It also shows Lim Young-woong either waiting for someone or enjoying a simple, comfortable day, heightening curiosity. Expectations are building over the story and chemistry among Lim Young-woong, Siwol, and child actor Kim Jun.

‘ToTo’ is the title track of the special digital album ‘IM HERO 10,’ with Lim Young-woong participating in writing the lyrics and composing the song. It is characterized by an upbeat melody and lovely lyrics. The album also includes songs written and composed by Lim Young-woong, as well as remake versions of mega-hit songs, for a total of 10 tracks. It will be released at 6 p.m. on the 8th.

Lim Young-woong will hold his 2026 concert ‘IM HERO - THE STADIUM 2’ at the main stadium of Goyang Stadium for three days, from the 4th through the 6th. All of the new songs will be unveiled for the first time at the concert.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.