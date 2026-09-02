Hwang Jung-eum Prepares to Send Two Sons to Study in the United States: "I Want to Spend All My Income on Their Education"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Hwang Jung-eum shared an update on her life, revealing her exceptional passion for her two sons’ education and saying she is even preparing to send them abroad to study.

A video titled “The Day I Had a Private Tutor Interview for the First Time in 17 Years (feat. Jun-hyuk’s Mom)” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel on the 2nd. The video featured actress Oh Hyun-kyung, who formed a connection with Hwang Jung-eum after appearing with her in Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “High Kick Through the Roof.”

That day, Hwang Jung-eum expressed her particular interest in her children’s education, saying, “Raising my children well is the number one goal in my life.” She continued, “I want to spend all my income on my children’s education. Education is so important, isn’t it? I’m now preparing to send them abroad to study,” she stated.

Hwang Jung-eum sought advice about studying abroad from Oh Hyun-kyung, who sent her daughter to study in the United States and saw her graduate from the prestigious Tufts University.

Oh Hyun-kyung explained the process her daughter went through before studying abroad. She said, “I took my daughter with me during the winter semester and sent her to a school where she could experience classes as an auditor. I also sent her to stay with a host family in another state with a friend. For five years, I tried to figure out what would be best for my daughter.”

She continued, “Finally, I sent her to a boarding school. My daughter said she was having fun at summer school and wanted to stay for a few more weeks, so I took that as her wanting to attend a boarding school in the United States and sent her there right away. Within a week, we completed everything from applying to schools to taking tours. That was how my daughter’s life studying abroad began,” she explained.

Oh Hyun-kyung also recalled the time her daughter lived at a rural school in the United States. She said, “My daughter attended a school in a very remote area, and she said, ‘Mom, this isn’t a place where people live. Bears and foxes come out.’ She must have had a very difficult time,” expressing her deep affection for her daughter.

She added, “Being separated from one’s child is not easy. As each year passes, thinking about my child going through adolescence alone is more than heartbreaking. I feel guilty and wonder whether I did it because it was more convenient for me.” She continued, “If I were to send my child abroad again, I would want to go along and fill the void left by my absence,” she said.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.