Inbee Park’s Daughter, a Golf Prodigy... Makes a Chip Shot at 38 Months: “We’re Thinking of Having Her Play Golf” (‘The Return of Superman’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Cho] The two daughters of golf legend Inbee Park are showing off their extraordinary potential as young golf prodigies.

Episode 635 of KBS 2TV’s ‘The Return of Superman,’ airing today (the 2nd), is titled ‘The Real Deal Uncle Has Arrived.’ MCs Kim Jong-min and Ralral will appear, joined by singer Kwon Eun-bi as a special MC. Meanwhile, the legendary golf family of Inbee Park is heading to the course, drawing attention.

Inbee Park and Nam Ki-hyup revealed, “We’re thinking of having both Inseo and Yeonseo play golf,” raising expectations. Their first daughter, Inseo, who is 38 months old, has already shown remarkable talent, picking up a golf club at 18 months and even imitating her mother’s swing.

Once on the course, Inseo displays skills far beyond what one would expect from a 38-month-old, leaving Kim Jong-min and Kwon Eun-bi stunned. After warming up with consecutive swings to get a feel for the club, she strikes the golf ball cleanly and successfully makes a chip shot. Kwon Eun-bi exclaims, “It’s difficult to hit a ball with a golf club, but Inseo is truly amazing,” while Kim Jong-min gives her a thumbs-up and says, “Inseo has a feel for golf.”

Meanwhile, 20-month-old Yeonseo transforms into an adorable budding golfer, bringing smiles all around. A ‘little Inbee Park’ who looks just like her mother, Yeonseo grips the golf club firmly with her tiny hands and shows off her ‘golf legend DNA.’ After learning the feel of the club by making a perfect putt with her mother, she also takes a textbook swing on her own and roams around the course, radiating irresistible cuteness.

Inbee Park, the golf legend herself, also takes on a pride-filled putting challenge in front of her two daughters. Attempting a putt from more than 8 meters away, Inbee Park displays intense focus and exquisite touch, sending the ball into the hole along a flawless line and once again demonstrating the dignity of a legend. Her father, watching the scene, reportedly brought laughter by sincerely expressing his hope that she would return to competition, asking, “Couldn’t you compete again?”

The legendary golf family’s outing to the course—featuring Inbee Park’s computer-like putting, 38-month-old Inseo’s chip shot, and 20-month-old Yeonseo’s swing, all proving their ‘golf legend DNA’—can be seen on today’s episode of ‘The Return of Superman.’

KBS 2TV’s ‘The Return of Superman’ airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.