"How Valuable Childbirth Is"... Ji Ye-eun♥ VATA's Views on Marriage Revisited

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] As news broke that actor Ji Ye-eun and dancer VATA are getting married, VATA's past candid remarks about marriage are drawing renewed attention.

In March last year, VATA appeared on a video titled "The Star of the Jennie Challenge! Dancer VATA's Love Letter," posted on the YouTube channel Ruach Wave RUACH WAVE. He opened up about his life, dancing and honest thoughts on marriage.

When asked whether there was anything he wanted to do in the future, VATA first spoke about his satisfaction with his current life rather than professional goals. He replied, "Honestly, I don't have many professional goals. I'm happy with where I am now. I feel like I'm still in the prime of my dancing years, so I enjoy practicing, dancing and creating K-pop choreography more than anything."

When asked whether there was anything he wanted to express through dance someday, VATA said with a laugh, "South Korea's birth rate is extremely low these days, isn't it? The media and other outlets keep showing only the negative side of marriage. Marital hell, couples fighting—and Dr. Oh Eun-young is doing well in business."

He continued, "Because they keep showing only these negative things, I have a goal of expressing through dance how valuable marriage is and how wonderful having children can be." He revealed his conviction that he wanted to express his positive view of marriage and childbirth through dance.

Imagining his future, VATA also declared, "The best thing would be for me to be holding a baby. So from now on, I'm going to actively look for a partner."

VATA's views on marriage became even clearer in a subsequent question. Asked whether he had a stronger desire to pursue his career or get married early, he answered, "I've never compared the two, but I think I want to get married more. I want to get married."

He also left a video message for his future wife. Although he smiled shyly, VATA looked into the camera and said, "To my future wife, let's live well together. Fighting!"

About a year and a half later, the 'future wife' VATA had imagined has become Ji Ye-eun. VATA, who had shyly left a message in front of the camera while dreaming of marriage, has now met his life partner and is preparing to marry, giving his past remarks renewed significance.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun and VATA, both born in 1994, met at church and developed a romantic relationship. The two publicly acknowledged their relationship last April and, after nurturing their love for about a year, will hold their wedding at an undisclosed location in Seoul on December 12. The date is especially meaningful because December 12 is also VATA's birthday.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.