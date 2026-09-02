‘Divorced from Lee Soo’ Lyn Shares Cryptic Reflections: “I Have Neither the Heart nor the Time—Could Love Even Be Possible?”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Singer Lyn has drawn fans’ attention by sharing a post expressing her thoughts on love and life.

On the 2nd, Lyn posted an image on her personal account. The photo contained the message, “So whether you fall in love or travel, let’s do something.”

Lyn added her own thoughts, writing, “I have neither the heart nor the time, so could something like love or travel even be possible?” Although brief, the remark drew attention because it appeared to reflect on her current state of mind.

Lyn has previously shared her candid feelings through social media. At the time, she opened up about her current state, saying, “Since one day, I’ve felt that I’m living somewhat numb, neither sad nor happy, with no expectations or disappointments toward various people or things.”

She continued, “I’m still in a state of mental and physical fragility, but fortunately, I’m standing on a path moving forward rather than one leading backward,” adding, “Even if no one acknowledges it, if that’s how I am, then that’s simply how it is.”

Lyn married singer Lee Soo in 2014, but the couple divorced by mutual agreement last year. They have no children.

Even after the divorce, Lyn has continued sharing glimpses of her daily life on social media. She also recently appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s My Little Old Boy, where she revealed how she has been doing since the divorce.

Because the latest post also did not mention a specific situation or person, interest continues over what Lyn meant by leaving the message.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.