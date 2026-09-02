"Thanks to You, I Got to Be the Lead": The Story Behind Oh Hyun-kyung’s 'High Kick' Advertisement After Hwang Jung-eum’s 'KRW 4.3 Billion Embezzlement' Controversy

[Sportschosun, Cho Yoon-sun] Hwang Jung-eum and Oh Hyun-kyung discussed filming an advertisement for 'High Kick Through the Roof.'

A video titled 'The Day I Had a Tutoring Interview for the First Time in 17 Years (feat. Jun-hyeok's Mom)' was posted on Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel on the 2nd. The video featured actress Oh Hyun-kyung, who formed a connection with Hwang Jung-eum after appearing alongside her in MBC's 'High Kick Through the Roof.'

Hwang Jung-eum and Oh Hyun-kyung said this was their first meeting since the advertisement filmed last year, when the cast of 'High Kick Through the Roof' reunited after 15 years.

When the advertisement came up, Hwang Jung-eum lowered her head. Oh Hyun-kyung made everyone laugh by saying, "I'm grateful. Thanks to you, I got to be the lead. The storyboard was changed because you weren't there."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum was sentenced last year to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for allegedly embezzling approximately KRW 4.3 billion in company funds. Because of the ensuing controversy, she was edited out of the advertisement filmed with the cast of 'High Kick Through the Roof.'

Hwang Jung-eum later shared her feelings about the controversy on her YouTube channel. She said, "The incident happened as soon as we finished filming the advertisement. I paid all the penalties. But paying the penalties doesn't resolve my wrongdoing, so I feel deeply regretful and sorry about that."

She continued, "It was a meaningful occasion where countless staff members, the director and our 'High Kick' family had gathered for the first time in a very long while. That's why I can't put into words how upset I was. It happened because of my mistake, so what could I do? It was the result of my actions, and I couldn't blame anyone."

She added, "I made every effort to contain the situation, resolve it and minimize the damage, but I'm upset that the production team, advertiser and fans were harmed."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.