Nam Bo-ra Runs a Side-Dish Store While Heavily Pregnant, but Clashes with Her Mother: "We Don't Agree on Anything" ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-sun] Nam Bo-ra clashes with her mother over their differing opinions.

On Thursday, September 3, at 8:30 p.m., KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' (hereafter 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant') will capture the tense atmosphere between Nam Bo-ra, known as the nation's eldest daughter and the mother of Kongali, and her mother, who raised 13 children. What could have happened between Nam Bo-ra and her mother, who had always been full of laughter? Viewers are eagerly awaiting the episode of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' to find out.

In the VCR footage airing that day, Nam Bo-ra puzzled viewers by telling her younger sibling over the phone, "I'm on strike." Previously, Nam Bo-ra took charge of her mother's third side-dish store and attracted attention with the passion of a novice branch manager, even while heavily pregnant. She had been steadily pursuing her dream of becoming a CEO, which she had cherished since childhood, saying that "running a business is in my nature." Curiosity grew over why Nam Bo-ra had declared a "strike."

A short while later, her mother came to the house. She had brought various things for her heavily pregnant daughter. However, the atmosphere between them was tense. Nam Bo-ra sat down with her mother and said, "Since you're here, let's talk." It turned out that Nam Bo-ra and her mother had clashed over how to run the side-dish store. As the mother and daughter, both unwilling to compromise when it came to work, engaged in a tense debate, the situation quickly became explosive. Nam Bo-ra eventually vented her frustration, saying, "Aside from our taste preferences, my mother and I don't agree on anything."

Meanwhile, her mother tried to persuade her, saying, "Not many people think positively about you working while heavily pregnant," and, "Let's have the baby safely first and talk about it later." How did Nam Bo-ra react after hearing her mother's true feelings? The outcome of the explosive mother-daughter battle between Nam Bo-ra and her mother will be revealed on the full episode of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'.

The episode will also show the birth of Nam Bo-ra's baby, 'Kongali.' Nam Bo-ra, who shed tears in the preview while saying, "I'm so scared being alone," will she be able to safely hold 'Kongali' in her arms? The emotional first meeting between Nam Bo-ra's family and 'Kongali,' which they had been eagerly awaiting, can be seen on KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' airing Thursday, September 3, at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.