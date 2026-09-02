49-Year-Old Ha Ji-won Reveals the Secret Behind Her Extremely Slim Figure... Yoo Jae-suk: "Muscles in My Body? What a Unique Workout" (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ha Ji-won shared her experience of enjoying campus life with actual university students at the age of 48.

On the 2nd, tvN released a preview video for You Quiz on the Block titled, "After 24 Years, She Confidently Takes on the University Tomorrow Cover Again—Ha Ji-won's Ageless Beauty Secrets Revealed!"

Yoo Jae-suk asked Ha Ji-won, who had transformed into a "Class of 2026 freshman," what it was like to experience campus life alongside actual university students. Her vivid account of returning to university life after a long time drew considerable attention.

Ha Ji-won recalled the experience, replying, "It was so much fun." She continued, "I really met a very senior student during my time at university. That senior was such a senior that they said the person was a primate," sparking curiosity.

She added, "I asked, 'Senior, how old are you?' and they were 23. They were a very senior student, though," prompting laughter. Although the student was younger than Ha Ji-won at 23, the student had entered the university before her and was therefore her senior on campus. The unexpected episode unfolded as 49-year-old actress Ha Ji-won experienced freshman life among actual university students, generating plenty of laughs.

Ha Ji-won also revealed that she had been selected as the cover model for University Tomorrow again, 24 years after appearing on the cover of Issue No. 39 in 2002. Her unchanged aura and beauty made the passage of 24 years seem insignificant.

Yoo Jae-suk also mentioned Ha Ji-won's youthful appearance. He asked about her secret, saying, "There are many comments saying, 'Was I the only one hit by the passage of time?' and 'Is Ha Ji-won in her 20s?'"

Yoo Jae-suk asked Ha Ji-won, "I heard you work out so that your muscles can XX again. What does that mean? Your workout is rather unique. Are you trying to keep muscles in my body?"

Ha Ji-won began explaining, saying, "What it means is..." However, she did not reveal the specifics, heightening viewers' curiosity. Ha Ji-won's distinctive workout routine and the secret behind her youthful appearance at 49 will be revealed on that day's episode of You Quiz on the Block.

Earlier, Ha Ji-won appeared on Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel in March and revealed her diet secrets.

At the time, she explained, "People around me often ask what kind of exercise I do. I focus on stretching exercises while understanding how muscles work," adding, "I apply force to the points that need stimulation and communicate with my body." She also shared her personal know-how, saying, "Thanks to the exercise experience I've built up consistently, I think I've become good at exercising efficiently."

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.