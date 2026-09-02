‘Cancer Survivor’ Ji Ye-eun’s VATA Stayed by Her Side—Did She Decide to Marry Him Then? Couple Ties the Knot After One Year of Dating

[Sportschosun Reporter Min-jeong Cho] Did the trust they built while overcoming life’s most difficult moments together lead to marriage? Actress Ji Ye-eun is set to marry dancer VATA, who stayed by her side while she was battling thyroid cancer. Although they dated for a relatively short period of about one year, their decision to marry appears to have been rooted in the deep trust they developed during her treatment.

Ji Ye-eun’s agency, CP Entertainment, officially announced the marriage on the 2nd, saying, "Based on their deep trust in each other, the two have promised to share the rest of their lives together."

VATA’s agency, Eira, also asked fans to celebrate the couple’s new beginning, stating, "Based on their deep trust and love, they have promised to become each other’s most dependable partners."

Ji Ye-eun and VATA are scheduled to hold their wedding ceremony at a private venue in Seoul this December. The specific date is reportedly December 12. The marriage announcement came about five months after they went public with their relationship in April. Their actual dating period is also said to have been about one year as of the wedding, prompting reactions that this is a “whirlwind marriage.”

The two first met at church. Born in 1994, Ji Ye-eun and VATA are the same age and naturally grew closer while practicing their faith together. Ji Ye-eun recently said on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, "We were friends at first. We became close by talking after worship, saying things like, ‘What did you think of today’s sermon?’"

Their transition from friends to lovers coincided with a major turning point: Ji Ye-eun’s battle with thyroid cancer. VATA reportedly remained by her side and supported her even when she took a break from work for treatment. Their trust and love appear to have deepened as they endured that difficult period together.

Ji Ye-eun briefly halted her television activities last year because of health problems. Although she did not disclose the exact diagnosis at the time, she later revealed on Netflix’s Jaeseok's B&B Rules that she had been battling thyroid cancer. She confessed, "They say that even a 0.1-centimeter cancer can spread. I was told that I had quite a lot of cancer," adding, "I’m doing much better now. I’m truly relieved and grateful." Yoo Jae-suk, who witnessed her story, comforted Ji Ye-eun as she shed tears, saying, "Ye-eun was a little sick, but fortunately, she has recovered her health."

Her battle with cancer also changed the way Ji Ye-eun viewed life. In a recent conversation with Lee Hye-young, who has experienced lung cancer treatment, she said, "I used to have a lot of worries, but I don’t anymore. I feel that I should just live happily," adding, "Being healthy and happy is the best." Ji Ye-eun now considers health and happiness her most important values, making the story of her decision to marry VATA—who quietly stood by her—all the more compelling.

After going public with their relationship, Ji Ye-eun made no secret of her affection for VATA. She praised him, saying, "He’s such a wonderful person that I sometimes wonder whether men like him still exist," and added, "He’s really kind. Since I can’t cook, he’s even learning to cook for me." She also revealed how VATA had changed, saying, "He used to drink and smoke, but he quit both after finding faith." When Tak Jae-hoon said he would ask VATA whether he could take responsibility for Ji Ye-eun, she confidently replied, "Of course he’ll take responsibility. Why would he date me if he couldn’t?"

Meanwhile, VATA is the leader of the dance crew We Dem Boyz, which finished as the runner-up on Mnet’s Street Man Fighter (SMF). He also participated in the choreography for BLACKPINK member Jennie’s Like JENNIE. Ji Ye-eun rose to fame through Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea) and has since appeared in Running Man, Office Workers Season 2, Kian’s Bizarre B&B, and Jaeseok's B&B Rules.

Min-jeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.