Kim Min-jong Sues MC Mong Over 'Illegal Gambling Allegations,' Halting Hollywood Project and Advertising Deals

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer and actor Kim Min-jong has filed a complaint against MC Mong.

Attorney Oh Seong-heon of law firm Ohkims, Kim Min-jong’s legal representative, said on the first that he had submitted a complaint against MC Mong to Seoul Jongno Police Station on charges of defamation in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

During a live broadcast on May 18, MC Mong claimed that Kim Min-jong was a member of an illegal gambling group called Baduk-i, led by Cha Ga-won’s uncle, identified only by his surname Cha, who is the head of ONE HUNDRED. He also alleged that Kim received spending money from Cha. MC Mong further said that after he exposed these claims, Cha and Kim Min-jong attempted to bribe witnesses with large sums of money.

In response, Kim Min-jong declared that MC Mong’s statements were entirely untrue and that he would take legal action.

Kim Min-jong’s side said MC Mong’s claims seriously damaged the reputation and trust he had built over approximately 38 years since his debut in 1988. It added that the allegations caused tangible harm, including the suspension of discussions over an upcoming Hollywood project and two advertising contracts that had been under specific negotiation at the time.

Law firm Ohkims stated, "We can no longer overlook the damage caused by content that is clearly different from the facts," adding, "We will faithfully cooperate with the investigation to establish the facts and will sequentially pursue the necessary legal measures, including a civil claim for damages."

Kim Min-jong’s side emphasized, "We can no longer stand by while the reputation we have protected for 38 years and the trust of our fans are damaged by baseless claims," adding, "Without any compromise, we will hold MC Mong accountable to the end in accordance with the law and principles."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.