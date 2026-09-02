The Fallout from the 'Park We Controversy' Grows... Channel in Crisis After Mass Deletion of Earlier 'Social Experiment' Videos

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] YouTuber Park We, who became embroiled in controversy over a video involving a social service worker, has been confirmed to have deleted not only the video in question but also a series of earlier pieces of content.

According to an OSEN report on the 2nd, Park We deleted the controversial video titled 'Why I Am Releasing the CCTV Footage' on the 23rd of last month, followed by 10 additional videos on the 26th. Three more videos were deleted on the 28th, bringing the total number of videos that have disappeared to 14.

Earlier, on the 14th of last month, Park We experienced an incident while getting off a KTX-Sancheon train: his wheelchair caught on a social service worker's foot, causing him to fall onto the platform. On the 21st, Park We uploaded CCTV footage of the incident to his YouTube channel, Weracle, and explained why he had posted it.

After the video was released, however, criticism continued amid concerns that it could make it possible to identify the social service worker. The worker reportedly made a mistake while helping the wheelchair user and directly apologized to Park We, but questions were raised over whether Park We's decision to release the related CCTV footage was appropriate.

As the controversy intensified, Park We deleted the video and posted an apology. He stated, "I failed to consider the position of the worker, who did their best to help me and apologized courteously. I viewed only negatively the mistake that occurred while they were trying to help me more effectively. My way of conveying the matter was inadequate, and I acted without sufficient thought."

Interest in Park We's content and activities as a whole subsequently grew. OSEN noted that the additional deleted videos included content featuring themes such as 'social experiment camera' and 'Uncomfortable Truths.'

Some of the deleted videos reportedly covered Park We's experiences using public transportation and the consideration shown by people around him, including titles such as 'How a Person with Lower-Body Paralysis Rides the KTS' and 'All I Can Do Is Sigh....'

Park We has attracted public attention through content aimed at improving awareness of disabilities and highlighting the daily lives and mobility rights of people with disabilities. However, the latest controversy has brought his earlier content back into the spotlight, prompting continued debate over his content-production methods and messaging.

Meanwhile, the repercussions have spread beyond Park We himself. Malicious comments were reportedly directed at his wife, Song Ji-eun, and Kim Ki-ri, who is known to have connected the couple. Song Ji-eun and Kim Ki-ri ultimately restricted comments on their social media accounts.

Park We's activities have also been affected since the controversy erupted, including the cancellation of a scheduled lecture. He also voluntarily resigned as a public relations ambassador for the Seoul Metropolitan Government. His YouTube channel's subscriber count has reportedly fallen from around 1 million before the controversy.

It remains unknown whether Park We's side will issue a separate statement explaining why the additional videos were deleted.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.