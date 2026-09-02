Japanese Actor Sho Kasamatsu Gets Pulled Onto Jo Hye-ryun’s “Anakana” Train in a Tough Variety Show Initiation ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon Sun-jo] Japanese actor Sho Kasamatsu is set to make his first appearance on a Korean variety show, where he will board Jo Hye-ryun’s “Anakana” train and undergo a tough “K-variety show initiation.”

Wednesday night’s episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Radio Star,” airing today (the 2nd), will feature Ryu Seung-soo, Jo Hye-ryun, Sho Kasamatsu and Mimi in a special titled “K-Variety Show Odyssey.” The episode is planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye.

A preview released ahead of the broadcast shows Jo Hye-ryun heating up the “Radio Star” studio with “Anakana.” Mentioning her trademark cowboy hats, she says, “I own more than 40,” then pulls out a dedicated case for them, capturing everyone’s attention. She goes on to hand out brightly colored cowboy hats to the hosts and guests, prompting laughter.

For Sho Kasamatsu’s first appearance on a Korean variety show, Jo Hye-ryun even performs “Anakana,” the ill-fated classic. As Jo Hye-ryun begins her performance, the four hosts, Ryu Seung-soo, Sho Kasamatsu and Mimi—all wearing the cowboy hats she handed out—stand up from their seats at her gesture and appear to board the “Anakana” train as if under a spell, drawing laughs.

Jo Hye-ryun continues her energetic performance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Radio Star” in advance, while those behind her follow along. Their appearance creates a spectacle unlike anything seen before and brings plenty of laughter. In particular, Sho Kasamatsu unknowingly joins the procession and dances along, undergoing a tough initiation that amuses viewers.

Sho Kasamatsu’s “K-variety show” debut aboard Jo Hye-ryun’s “Anakana” train can be seen on “Radio Star,” airing tonight (the 2nd) at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.