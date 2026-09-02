Announcer Park Jae-hong Collapses from Cerebral Infarction While Exercising and Remains Hospitalized for Treatment: “I’m Sharing This to Prevent Speculation”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Park Aram] Park Jae-hong, the announcer who hosts Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) Radio’s “Park Jae-hong’s Han-Pan-Seung-Bu,” recently collapsed after suffering a cerebral infarction and is receiving treatment at a hospital, it was belatedly reported.

On the 31st of last month, Park Jae-hong personally explained on Facebook why he had been taking an extended break from broadcasting due to recent health problems. He said he suddenly collapsed while exercising on the night of the 22nd of last month and was subsequently diagnosed with a cerebral infarction at the hospital.

Park Jae-hong stated, “At around 10 p.m. on the 22nd, I collapsed while exercising alone as I ran laps around the track at Seoul National University of Education.” The “gyodae” he mentioned is presumed to refer to Seoul National University of Education in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

After he suddenly collapsed, his family called 119, and he was taken to the emergency room about an hour later. An MRI scan showed that he had suffered a cerebral infarction.

The condition assessed by the medical staff at the time appears to have been far from mild. Park Jae-hong recalled, “The medical staff’s assessment that night was more serious than I had expected.”

After he was hospitalized, intensive monitoring and testing continued. His blood pressure, electrocardiogram, and body temperature were checked every three to four hours. Medical staff also repeatedly asked for his name, the date, and his current location to determine whether he had any problems with consciousness or cognitive function.

Watching the other patients in his shared hospital room also left a deep impression on Park Jae-hong. He said, “I watched heavily, crying inwardly and praying for their recovery, as most of the other patients in the room could not remember their own names or occupations.”

His condition is reportedly much improved after treatment. Park Jae-hong said, “Thanks to the devoted treatment provided by the medical staff at Samsung Medical Center, my language ability, memory, and sensation on both sides have now recovered 100%,” adding that he is undergoing rehabilitation to restore his motor function.

A cerebral infarction is a condition in which a blocked blood vessel prevents sufficient blood and oxygen from reaching brain tissue, damaging brain cells. Depending on the location and extent of the blockage, symptoms may include paralysis, speech impairment, abnormal sensations, visual disturbances, and dizziness. Because the speed of treatment after onset has a significant impact on recovery, it is important to seek medical attention immediately if suspicious symptoms appear.

He also said that the experience had changed the way he viewed his health. Park Jae-hong stated, “I keenly realized how helpless life can become when even a tiny blood vessel or a single blood vessel is blocked,” expressing his intention to live with a more humble attitude going forward. He also revealed that the day he wrote the post was his birthday.

He added that he had disclosed his illness himself to prevent unnecessary speculation, as he had been absent from his broadcasts for an extended period.

Park Jae-hong stated, “Because I had never been away from Han-Pan-Seung-Bu for more than a week during the five years I hosted it, I am sharing the details of my situation to prevent unnecessary speculation about this unusual absence of more than 20 days.”

The timing of his return to broadcasting has not yet been decided. Park Jae-hong hopes to take up the microphone again around Chuseok, but the schedule may be adjusted depending on his recovery, the advice of his medical team, and the judgment of the CBS production team.

He also expressed his gratitude to former lawmaker Park Won-seok, the production team, and the substitute hosts who have continued the program in his absence.

Park Jae-hong told fans and listeners, “Please continue to support CBS and Han-Pan-Seung-Bu even while I am away. I hope and look forward to seeing you soon on a live broadcast.”

Born in 1976, announcer Park Jae-hong joined CBS in 2003 as part of its 24th open recruitment class of announcers. Since 2021, he has hosted the evening current-affairs program “Park Jae-hong’s Han-Pan-Seung-Bu,” raising his profile. He also made major headlines on December 4, the day after the Yoon Suk Yeol administration declared martial law on December 3, when he shed tears while explaining the military’s entry into the National Assembly during a broadcast.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.