Lee Man-gi’s expenses triple after welcoming triplet grandchildren: “Diapers and formula are no joke”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Former ssireum champion, professor and broadcaster Lee Man-gi has taken on childcare duties for his triplet grandchildren and responded realistically to the considerable costs of raising them.

On the 2nd, Lee Man-gi’s YouTube channel, “MangiTV,” uploaded a video titled, “His Wife Drops a Bombshell While Raising Triplets! How Will Cheonhajangsa Lee Man-gi React?”

That day, Lee Man-gi and his wife, Han Sook-hee, visited their son’s home and helped care for their triplet grandchildren, Geonyu, Dayu and Soyu.

As soon as he entered the house, Lee Man-gi could not take his eyes off the triplets. He took turns holding his grandchildren and showed himself to be a doting grandfather.

When people commented that his grandson Geonyu looked like him, Lee Man-gi said, “‘MangiTV’ viewers say he looks a lot like me, but I think he is the spitting image of his father when he was young. I don’t think he looks much like me.”

With his wife’s help, Lee Man-gi then tried changing his granddaughter’s diaper himself. During the process, the considerable cost of raising triplets became a topic of discussion.

Unlike raising one child, triplets require three times as many diapers, formula and other necessities all at once. Watching this, Han Sook-hee told Lee Man-gi, “Grandpa, go out and make lots of money. The cost of diapers and formula for the grandchildren is no joke,” drawing laughter.

The grandfather, who had become completely captivated by the triplets’ cuteness, now had a new mission: securing money for childcare expenses.

Han Sook-hee was reminded of the time when they raised their two sons as she watched her husband actively care for their grandchildren. She revealed, “When we were raising our children, he didn’t help, using being busy as an excuse,” and added, “He said it was because his hands were big and the babies were so small that he was afraid he might break them, but I think that was just an excuse,” prompting even more laughter.

Lee Man-gi, who had once been inexperienced at raising his own children, has now become a grandfather who changes his triplet grandchildren’s diapers himself and worries about the substantial costs of diapers and formula.

Lee Man-gi, a former ssireum wrestler, is a legend of the sport who won the Cheonhajangsa title 10 times. After retiring, he worked as a professor and broadcaster and has continued meeting the public through various programs.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.