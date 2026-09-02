E Sens Challenges Summary Fine Order and Requests Formal Trial: “The Contact Was Not Coercive”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Rapper E Sens, who challenged a summary order imposing a fine for alleged indecent assault and requested a formal trial, denied the charge in full at his first hearing.

Seo Young-woo, a judge at the Seoul Southern District Court, presided over the first hearing in E Sens’s indecent assault case on the 2nd.

Prosecutors alleged that “the defendant touched a woman’s body at a club in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul, last August, even though Woman A had expressed her refusal.”

However, E Sens denied the charge, arguing that there had been no coercion. His attorney claimed that “the contact was not coercive” and submitted statements from witnesses who were present at the scene as evidence.

Prosecutors requested that Woman A testify as a witness. Accordingly, the two sides are expected to directly clash at future hearings over whether the physical contact was forced and carried out against her will.

E Sens was indicted on charges of indecently assaulting Woman A, whom he first met at a club in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul, last August.

Woman A reportedly claimed that, despite expressing her refusal at the time, E Sens engaged in unwanted physical contact, including pressing his body against hers from behind and attempting to kiss her.

In June, the Seoul Southern District Court issued a summary order imposing a fine of 5 million won on E Sens for alleged indecent assault. A summary order is a procedure in which a court imposes a fine or other penalty through a written review without a formal trial.

E Sens challenged the order and requested a formal trial. He again denied the charge in court that day.

He had previously stated his position directly through social media.

At the time, E Sens refuted the allegations, saying, “The physical contact at issue took place with mutual consent and in a natural atmosphere. I clearly state that there was no force, assault, or threat of any kind, and that I never attempted any improper contact against the other person’s will.”

With the complainant’s claims and E Sens’s position sharply at odds, the next hearing will be held on November 16.

Meanwhile, E Sens debuted in 2009 as part of the hip-hop duo Supreme Team with Simon Dominic. He became known for songs including “Then Then Then” and “Bbaeng Bbaeng Bbaeng,” and has since worked as a solo artist.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.