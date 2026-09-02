BLACKPINK’s Rosé Reportedly Turned Down $7.2 Million Chinese Offer; Yearlong Collaboration Also Fell Through

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Rosé of BLACKPINK reportedly turned down a Chinese advertising offer worth approximately 10 billion won.

Rosé’s changed status as a global star has drawn attention after a collaboration with a famous champagne brand, discussed for nearly a year, also reportedly failed to materialize.

According to reports citing industry sources, Rosé was offered an advertising contract worth approximately $7.2 million, or about 10 billion won, by a well-known Chinese tea beverage brand. She reportedly declined the offer.

Some Chinese-language media outlets specifically identified the company as CHAGEE, a Chinese tea beverage brand.

However, Rosé’s representatives have not officially commented on the advertising offer, its rejection, or the specific amount involved.

The large advertising offer was not the only development to attract attention. Rosé was also reportedly in discussions for nearly a year about a collaboration with a famous champagne brand.

The two sides prepared for the collaboration for a considerable period, even considering a special-edition product bearing Rosé’s name. Ultimately, however, the partnership did not materialize.

According to industry sources, the proposed bottle design presented at the final stage reportedly did not meet Rosé’s side’s standards, contributing to the collapse of the collaboration.

As Rosé has reportedly turned down both a 10-billion-won advertising offer and a collaboration discussed for a year, attention is also focusing on the standards she uses when choosing brands. The interpretation is that she considers her image and direction when deciding whether to collaborate, rather than being swayed simply by a high fee or a famous brand.

In particular, Rosé demonstrated considerable influence as a solo artist beyond her role as a BLACKPINK member through the global success of “APT.” with Bruno Mars.

“APT.” dominated major music charts worldwide and remained successful for an extended period. Rosé also firmly established her name in the global pop market, leading to assessments that she now has far greater choice in advertising and brand collaborations than in the past.

Rosé debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 and gained worldwide popularity through numerous hit songs, including “Whistle,” “Boombayah,” “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” and “How You Like That.” After making her solo debut in 2021, she continued to develop her own musical identity. In 2024, she achieved global success as a solo artist through “APT.,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.