"She Kept Forgetting Things..." Sa Mi-ja Eventually Takes a Dementia Test, With a Surprising Result That Even the Doctor Found Shocking

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Sa Mi-ja took a dementia test with her husband.

On the 2nd, a video titled "The No. 1 Disease Everyone Wants to Avoid: Dementia (Dementia Diagnostic Test and the Difference Between Forgetfulness and Dementia)" was uploaded to Sa Mi-ja's YouTube channel.

In the video, Sa Mi-ja said she had recently been forgetting things more often and decided to take a dementia test herself. Her husband said, "You've been forgetting things a lot lately, so that's why we came here to get you tested," adding, "I wanted to check in advance because I was wondering whether it might get worse."

Sa Mi-ja confessed that she sometimes could not immediately recall people's names or certain words, saying, "I wonder why I'm like this."

Medical staff explained that becoming forgetful with age is a natural phenomenon and identified whether daily life is impaired as an important criterion for distinguishing ordinary forgetfulness from dementia. They said it is generally not a major concern if someone cannot immediately recall a meal or a word but remembers it after thinking for a moment. However, caution is needed when a person cannot remember recent events at all, such as asking, "When did we eat?" even after having a meal.

The couple then underwent neuropsychological testing and a brain MRI scan to assess their memory, language abilities, and visuospatial perception. The tests included questions about the date, day of the week, and their current location, as well as remembering and repeating words, calculating numbers, and identifying objects in pictures.

Sa Mi-ja's test results were later revealed. The medical staff said that some age-related atrophy and aging-related changes were visible in her brain, but added, "To give you the conclusion first, I was genuinely surprised. Both of you performed exceptionally well."

They particularly praised Sa Mi-ja's short-term memory, explaining, "Her scores do not suggest dementia, and she ranked exceptionally high, among the top performers."

After hearing the results, Sa Mi-ja smiled with apparent relief, while her husband also celebrated, saying, "You're a top student."

After completing the tests, the couple expressed satisfaction at having checked on each other's health. Her husband said, "I'm happy to hear that my brain is fine," while Sa Mi-ja also expressed her wish to stay healthy and live alongside her husband until the end.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.