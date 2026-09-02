Kim’s Department Manager’s Daughter Seo Sumin Becomes a Bears Fan Starting Today

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Kim’s Department Manager’s Daughter Seo Sumin Becomes a Bears Fan Starting Today

The Doosan-LG game was held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on September 2. Actress Seo Sumin is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Jamsil = Bak Jaeman, Reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.02/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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