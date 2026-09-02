"I Was Uncomfortable Living With My Stepfather" Han Groo Opens Up About Growing Up in a Divorced Family: If She Remarries, "I Want to Live Separately"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Han Groo candidly revealed that she grew up in a divorced family.

On the 2nd, a video titled "MZ-Style Parenting: Doing Nothing While Other Mothers Push Private Education" was uploaded to K.Will's YouTube channel.

Han Groo said that she married at 24 and remained married for eight years. She recalled choosing to marry at a young age, saying, "I was working nonstop, and then one day I suddenly wondered, 'Am I really doing this because I want to?' I went through puberty late. I decided to get married as a way to escape from everything." She added, "Looking back now, I wonder how I could have thought that way."

Asked what led her to decide to divorce, she answered candidly: "My mother divorced when I was young, lived alone for a while, and then remarried, so she lives with my stepfather. Watching my mother live that way, I think I was always holding things in and struggling, and I was stressed along with her. I came to think that I need to be happy for my children to be happy, and that their father also needs to be happy so he can treat them better and make them happier. I felt that doing that would be better, and that it might be okay to make a choice for myself in moments like that."

She also shared her thoughts on remarriage. However, because she has children, she emphasized that their opinions would be the most important factor in deciding whether to remarry.

She said, "I used to be impatient. But when it comes to things like that, I have become a little more relaxed, because of my children. It doesn't end with what I want, because there are many circumstances to consider. If the children like the person and everything works out, I don't think remarriage would be a bad thing."

In particular, Han Groo confessed, "Some people might find this strange, but I don't feel confident about being completely attached to someone and living together in one house. I'm cautious in many ways." She continued, "I love my stepfather very much now, but there were times when I felt uncomfortable living with him."

She went on to say, "I sometimes worry that, just because I like someone, saying, 'He's your father from today, so call him Dad,' and having him live with us could someday hurt my children or become a bad memory for them. So my dream is to have a married life with somewhat separate spaces. We could eat meals together, have dinner together, and play together, but perhaps the children and I could sleep separately. I think it's also important to maintain a certain distance so that neither person's idealized image is shattered." She also opened up about her concerns, saying, "If I get married again, I want to remain a woman to that man. I don't want to show him my disheveled side. I sometimes think, 'How wonderful would it be if I could keep living that way?' I also wonder whether there is anyone who would like that."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.