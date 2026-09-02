Ji Ye-eun♥VATA’s Marriage: A One-Year-Old ‘Prophetic Post’ Gives Chills, Having Foreseen Everything from a Church Sighting to Dating and Marriage

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] As news broke that actress Ji Ye-eun and dancer VATA, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyeon, are getting married, an online user’s post from about a year ago mentioning the pair’s relationship is being revisited.

On the 2nd, the agencies representing Ji Ye-eun and VATA announced that the couple will hold their wedding at an undisclosed location in Seoul on December 12.

Following the marriage announcement, a post uploaded to an online community in the past once again drew attention. From July through October last year, its author repeatedly mentioned Ji Ye-eun and VATA and posted speculation about their relationship.

The author shared their speculation, writing, "The two attend the same church and are always together," and adding, "VATA seems to like Ji Ye-eun, but he appears unable to confess because he is afraid of being rejected."

The author continued, "There’s no way they’re just friends. They’ll end up dating."

The author even anticipated the possibility of marriage. Noting that both attended church and were deeply religious, the writer predicted, in effect, "Don’t couples like this almost always end up getting married?"

At the time, whether the two were dating had not been officially disclosed, so the post amounted only to an individual online user’s observations and speculation. After the pair acknowledged that they were actually in a romantic relationship and then announced their marriage, the old post was brought back into the spotlight as an eerily prescient post.

Born in 1994, Ji Ye-eun and VATA are the same age. They met at church and developed a romantic relationship. The two went public with their relationship in April and will marry at an undisclosed location in Seoul on December 12, after nurturing their relationship for about a year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.