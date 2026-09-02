Jo Hye-ryeon's uncanny intuition: Before Ji Ye-eun and VATA announced their marriage, she said, "You two are going to get married"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] It has come to light that broadcaster Jo Hye-ryeon had already predicted Ji Ye-eun and VATA's marriage before the couple made their announcement, drawing attention to her uncanny intuition.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Congratulations on Your Marriage! The Wedding Song Should Be 'Anakana'" was released on the YouTube channel "Okiki." The video showed Jo Hye-ryeon appearing as a guest and chatting with Gabi and Ji Ye-eun.

The recording reportedly took place before news of Ji Ye-eun and VATA's marriage became public, putting an even greater spotlight on Jo Hye-ryeon's remarkable intuition.

While discussing marriage, Jo Hye-ryeon asked Ji Ye-eun a question. When Ji Ye-eun looked flustered by the sudden question and said, "What?" Jo Hye-ryeon brought up the pair's relationship with a playful pun referring to VATA, saying, "You're really into VATA these days."

Gabi then shared how she had nearly introduced Ji Ye-eun and VATA. "I knew VATA a long time ago, and when I saw Ye-eun, I thought they would suit each other, so I said I would introduce them," she said. Ji Ye-eun also acknowledged this, saying, "That's right. You said you would introduce us first."

The first place the two saw each other in person was also Gabi's birthday party. "They first met at my birthday party. It didn't work out then, though," Gabi recalled. Ji Ye-eun explained that they did not know each other at the time.

Jo Hye-ryeon later asked about the specific timing of their relationship. She asked Ji Ye-eun, "Did you start dating around November 11 last year?" Ji Ye-eun replied, "We were dating then."

Jo Hye-ryeon also remembered meeting VATA around that time. "That was when I first saw VATA. I went to a church event after the college entrance exam to cheer for the students, and VATA was there," she said. "He brought his friends and danced so passionately for the students who had taken the exam. He was really impressive. His eyes were so clear."

She then asked Ji Ye-eun, "But why didn't you tell us?" Ji Ye-eun shyly admitted, "We were keeping it somewhat secret because we were celebrities."

The decisive moment came next. After learning that Ji Ye-eun had also been at the same gathering, Jo Hye-ryeon immediately said, "You two are going to get married." She then mentioned her signature song and even volunteered to sing at the wedding, asking, "Should I sing 'Anakana'?" She also suggested that Gabi dance at the wedding, and Gabi readily agreed.

Jo Hye-ryeon's words ultimately came true. Ji Ye-eun and VATA are set to marry on December 12. Born in 1994, the same age, the two grew close through shared interests, including their religious background, and became a couple. They confirmed their relationship last April.

At the time of the recording, there had not even been a marriage announcement. Jo Hye-ryeon had praised VATA and said, "You two are going to get married," making her belatedly revealed marriage prediction all the more amusing.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.