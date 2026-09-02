Shin Jung-hwan Reveals, "Tak Jae-hoon Liked Kim Hyun-jung... She Also Resembled His Ex-wife"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Shin Jung-hwan made the surprising revelation that Tak Jae-hoon had liked Kim Hyun-jung in the past.

On the 2nd, a video titled “Take It All Back to Those Days! Long-legged Beauty Kim Hyun-jung” was released on the YouTube channel “Doctor Shin.”

Shin Jung-hwan said, “Kim Hyun-jung and I were active during much of the same period, but we never once met in private.” Kim Hyun-jung responded, “It’s a complete black hole. I met Tak Jae-hoon many times during my nearly 30 years in the industry, but I never met Shin Jung-hwan.”

Shin Jung-hwan revealed, “Do you know why that was? Tak Jae-hoon liked you,” and Kim Hyun-jung nodded, saying, “I already knew that.”

Shin Jung-hwan continued, “Tak Jae-hoon really likes women with a style like Kim Hyun-jung’s. That’s why he never invited me when people met privately,” he explained.

When Kim Hyun-jung asked, “Why didn’t he invite you? Did you like me too?” Shin Jung-hwan, flustered, replied, “I did. Who didn’t like Kim Hyun-jung?”

Kim Hyun-jung, however, said, “I’ve never received that kind of look from you,” adding, “He said something similar about liking tall women and that kind of style. Still, he married someone else,” prompting laughter.

Shin Jung-hwan made another revelation, saying, “Tak Jae-hoon’s ex-wife resembled Kim Hyun-jung.” Kim Hyun-jung amused everyone by saying, “I even went to their house and had a meal with them. But he still wasn’t there,” then adding, “Maybe he disliked you. He was nowhere to be found.”

Kim Hyun-jung also revealed, regarding her relationship with Tak Jae-hoon, “Tak Jae-hoon and I never met one-on-one. We always met in groups of five or six.”

Kim Hyun-jung then said, “I really don’t remember that,” but added, “Would the person who left first have paid the bill? It seemed like Tak Jae-hoon was always the first to leave the gathering.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.