Soyou’s Beauty Stood Out Since Fifth Grade... Jeong Jin-woon: "When She Transferred In, All the Boys Were Pressed Against the Windows"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] An anecdote was revealed about singer Soyou receiving intense attention from male classmates since her elementary school days.

The KBS Joy entertainment program "Kkirikkiri," which aired on the 2nd, featured LEE CHANGSUB, Jeong Jin-woon, and Soyou enjoying a trip to Japan while sharing various stories.

That day, LEE CHANGSUB asked Soyou and Jeong Jin-woon, "When did you two become friends?"

Soyou said, "I knew him from fifth grade in elementary school. But it was a little while before we actually got to know each other," revealing that the two had maintained a long-standing connection.

Jeong Jin-woon, who attended elementary school with Soyou, vividly remembered when she transferred in. He recalled, "All the boys were pressed against the windows," describing how the school was thrown into a commotion as soon as Soyou arrived.

He added, "It really felt like a celebrity had transferred to our school," expressing how popular Soyou was at the time.

Jeong Jin-woon then boasted that he, too, had enjoyed considerable popularity at school back then. "I was popular too, but going over there to see her hurt my pride so much," he confessed, before adding, "But I went over once anyway," prompting laughter.

Jeong Jin-woon also remembered that Soyou made an unusual first impression. Recalling her childhood presence, he said, "But she was sitting there so aloof," suggesting that she had exuded a distinctive aura from a young age.

Soyou already knew who Jeong Jin-woon was as well. She revealed, "I knew who he was because girls followed Jeong Jin-woon everywhere he went."

Jeong Jin-woon responded with confidence, as if he had been waiting for the comment: "No one in Yangcheon District could not know me." Soyou, listening to her close friend’s unabashed self-praise, fired back, "Are you going to be okay? I think you’re seriously crazy," turning the set into a sea of laughter.

The revelation that both had been popular among their respective male and female classmates, to the point that they had known of each other since elementary school, added even more fun through the playful banter expected of longtime best friends.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.