Ji Ye-eun♥VATA Announce Their Marriage After Posting Couple Photos Simultaneously: "A Precious Person Who Taught Me What Love Is"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Actress Ji Ye-eun and choreographer VATA personally announced their marriage.

On the 2nd, Ji Ye-eun posted on social media, "Because this is a precious and important promise, I thought carefully about when and how to share the news. I am getting married."

She expressed her affection for VATA, saying, "He is the person who is always on my side, gives me strength, and taught me the happiness of sharing life together." She added, "Until now, I had thought of marriage as something distant in my life, but I have met someone I want to spend the rest of my life with."

She continued, "We will be each other's steadfast support and live a healthy and happy life together. I would be grateful if you could support and bless us with warm hearts."

At the same time, VATA also announced the marriage, saying, "I want to share this new chapter in my life with everyone who has consistently shown me love and support. I am going to marry the most precious person in my life."

He described her as "a gift-like person who sees and loves me just as I am," adding, "She is someone I am truly grateful for because she taught me what love is after I had lived knowing nothing but work. We will rely on each other and live a sweet, happy life together."

The two also drew attention by releasing affectionate couple photos in which they were pictured holding each other closely alongside the marriage announcement.

Earlier that morning, the agencies representing Ji Ye-eun and VATA announced, "The two will hold their wedding ceremony at a location in Seoul on December 12."

Ji Ye-eun and VATA, both born in 1994, met at church and developed a relationship before becoming a couple. They began publicly dating in April.

▶ The following is Ji Ye-eun's full statement

Hello, this is Ji Ye-eun!

Because this is a precious and important promise, I thought carefully about when and how to share the news. So I am telling you now!

I... am getting married.

He is the person who is always on my side, gives me strength, and taught me the happiness of sharing life together.

Until now, I had thought of marriage as something distant in my life, but I have met someone I want to spend the rest of my life with.

We will be each other's steadfast support and live a healthy and happy life together.

I would be grateful if you could support and bless us with warm hearts!

I hope your lives are filled with happiness and that you stay healthy! I will also work hard to become someone who can bring you even more laughter and happiness.

Thank you.

▶ The following is VATA's full statement

Hello, this is VATA.

I want to share this new chapter in my life with everyone who has consistently shown me love and support.

I am going to marry the most precious person in my life.

She is a gift-like person who sees and loves me just as I am.

She is someone I am truly grateful for because she taught me what love is after I had lived knowing nothing but work.

We will rely on each other and live a sweet, happy life together.

I would be truly grateful if you could celebrate us with warm regard.

I will strive to live by giving even more in return for all the support you have given me.

Thank you!

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.