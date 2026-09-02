'Heart Signal 3' Star Park Ji-hyun, Already Full-Term... Reveals Her 'Pure, Graceful Look' One Month Before Giving Birth

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Park Ji-hyun of 'Heart Signal 3' shared a maternity photo shoot and gave fans an update on her pregnancy.

On the 2nd, Park Ji-hyun held an informal Q&A session on social media, answering questions from fans. Asked about her maternity photo shoot, she said, "I took the photos two weeks ago," adding, "I debated whether to do it, but I think I made the right choice because I was able to create a wonderful memory."

In the photos she shared, Park Ji-hyun is seated and posing in a white shirt. Her pure, graceful beauty drew attention, making it hard to believe that she is heavily pregnant.

She also answered a question about her expected delivery date. Park Ji-hyun said, "I have a little over a month and a few days left," adding, "Time has flown by before I even realized it," expressing her excitement ahead of the birth.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-hyun appeared on Channel A's dating reality show 'Heart Signal 3,' which aired in 2020, and rose to popularity as the female contestant who received all the votes. She later married a businessman 16 years her senior in 2023.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.