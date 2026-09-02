Kim Sae-rom Opens Up About Still Being Labeled a 'Divorced Woman' 10 Years After Her Divorce: "I’m at Fault, Too... I Don’t Like It, but I Understand"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Sae-rom candidly opened up about her feelings regarding the “divorced woman” label that continues to follow her even 10 years after her divorce.

On the 2nd, a video titled “Kim Sae-rom, in Her 22nd Year Since Debut, Reveals for the First Time the Things She Had Kept to Herself” was posted on the YouTube channel “Get a Grip, Kim Sae-rom.”

That day, Kim Sae-rom opened up about still being unable to escape the “divorced woman” label even 10 years after her divorce. “I’m partly at fault, too. To cover up that label, I would need an even bigger one. But since I haven’t had any activities since then that could make a strong impression, I think I still haven’t been able to escape it,” she said.

She calmly accepted the public’s view of her, saying, “I don’t like it, but I understand. Disliking something and understanding it are two different things.”

She added, “Rather than trying this and that simply to cover it up, if I continue working hard naturally, perhaps I’ll eventually build a career that allows people to change that label.” She also shared her hopes for the future.

Kim Sae-rom also recalled advice from Kim Yong-man that helped her endure her long career in the entertainment industry. “After I started ‘Section TV Entertainment News,’ Uncle [Kim] Yong-man told me, ‘Don’t rush, but don’t get tired,’” she said. “That means I can avoid getting carried away when things are going well and avoid becoming exhausted by negative thoughts.”

“Whenever I face adversity, I always think of those words. I think they have been a tremendous source of strength for me over the past 20 years,” she said, expressing her gratitude to Kim Yong-man.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-rom married chef Chan-oh Lee in 2015, but the marriage ended after about a year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.