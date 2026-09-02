Cha Ye-ryun Enjoys 22 Million Won Luxury Resort Stay with Husband Joo Sang-wook: “I Wish This Were Our Home”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Cha Ye-ryun enjoyed a family resort vacation with her husband, Joo Sang-wook, and their daughter, Ina, in an ultra-luxurious room costing nearly 22 million won per night.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel “Chajanggeum Cha Ye-ryun” released a video titled “Cha Ye-ryun, the Tipsy Mom, Packs Suitcases for Her Family of Three the Day Before a Trip (+Arocell Special Exhibition, Siena Resort).”

In the video, Cha Ye-ryun packed the family’s suitcases herself a day before their trip. She carefully prepared everything they would need, including her husband’s and daughter’s belongings, swimsuits, and emergency medicine, and continued packing alone late into the night.

“Being a mother is really hard. Everyone else is asleep, and I’m struggling on my own,” Cha Ye-ryun said, showing the realistic side of a mother taking care of her family’s luggage.

The family’s destination was Siena Resort. During a phone call with adviser Noh Hee-young before the trip, Cha Ye-ryun also revealed the special story behind their stay.

Cha Ye-ryun and Joo Sang-wook had participated in a golf tournament and won a stay in the room through a raffle. When she heard that the resort had a swimming pool, Cha Ye-ryun expressed excitement, saying that their daughter would love it.

After the Cha Ye-ryun family arrived at the resort, they were shown the ultra-luxurious room. The accommodation was introduced as what is commonly called an “Hermès room.”

As she looked around the room, Cha Ye-ryun could not hide her amazement at the Hermès interiors placed throughout the space. Examining everything from the cushions to the walls, she exclaimed, “It’s all Hermès,” and “I’m seeing this for the first time, too.”

She eventually expressed her envy by saying, “I wish this were our home,” but immediately reflected on herself, asking, “Am I being too materialistic?” Her comment prompted laughter. After seeing the wall decorations, she also joked about the fact that they could not be taken down and carried away.

The room also had a private swimming pool exclusively for the family. Cha Ye-ryun excitedly said, “There’s a private swimming pool in our home,” and continued admiring the room’s features, including its high ceilings and split-level layout.

What caused the greatest surprise, however, was the room’s price. The video introduced the accommodation by saying, “They say this room costs 22 million won.”

However, the couple did not personally pay the 22 million won accommodation fee. As previously explained, they won the stay through a raffle after participating in a golf tournament.

Cha Ye-ryun married actor Joo Sang-wook in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ina, the following year. She currently communicates with fans through her YouTube channel, where she shares cooking content and glimpses of her family life.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.