Seo In-young’s YouTube Production Team Makes Sudden Announcement: “We Ask for Your Understanding” — WATERBOMB Video Delayed

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] The release of a behind-the-scenes video of singer Seo In-young’s WATERBOMB performance has been postponed by one day.

The production team for Seo In-young’s YouTube channel announced in a notice on the 2nd that a video related to WATERBOMB is scheduled to be released on the 3rd.

The production team stated, "The WATERBOMB video you have been waiting for is scheduled to be uploaded on Thursday, September 3," adding, "It is taking a little longer because we want to show you an even better side of In-young, especially since this is her first stage performance in a long time. We ask for your understanding."

They added, "The entire process, from the morning of the WATERBOMB performance tomorrow through the behind-the-scenes footage, will be released, so please look forward to it," heightening anticipation for the video.

The video is expected to include everything from the morning of Seo In-young’s WATERBOMB performance to her stage preparations and behind-the-scenes moments, drawing continued attention from fans.

Seo In-young previously appeared at WATERBOMB SOKCHO 2026, held in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, on the 22nd. Taking the stage that day with short, bleached blonde hair and a white bodysuit, Seo In-young captured attention by showing off her toned physique.

She performed hit songs including 'Cinderella' and 'Thank You,' showcasing her signature stage presence. In particular, when the audience began chanting Seo In-young’s name, she appeared overcome with emotion and shed tears, drawing attention.

Ahead of the performance, Seo In-young also devoted considerable effort to losing weight and working on her figure. She previously revealed that she had reduced her weight to 46 kilograms through a month-long diet and had undergone laser treatment and liposuction on her upper arms.

After the performance, Seo In-young said, "It is so meaningful and I am so happy that I have been given the chance to sing like this," adding, "I had an amazing time going all out until the end. See you again."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.