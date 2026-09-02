Ha Ji-won, CEO of Three Companies, Repeatedly Turned Down by Employees for Company Dinners: “I Feel Self-Conscious, So I Don’t Ask Anymore” (‘You Quiz’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Ha Ji-won revealed that, after her employees repeatedly turned down her invitations to company dinners, she no longer brings up eating together first.

Actress Ha Ji-won, who became an icon on university campuses at age 49, appeared on the July 2 episode of tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ (hereafter ‘You Quiz’).

That day, Ha Ji-won named Eum Moon-suk as the actor she had taken notice of as the head of an entertainment company. Eum Moon-suk had previously appeared on ‘You Quiz’ and moved viewers by sharing the story of how he had endured the ups and downs of his life.

Ha Ji-won said, “I watched the recent episode and cried along with him. I believe sincerity will get through. I wanted to applaud him so much, and it also made me think a lot about the actors at our agency. I’m cheering him on wholeheartedly.”

Ha Ji-won, who currently serves as CEO of three companies in entertainment, cosmetics, and art, gave an unexpected answer when asked what she often says to her employees: “I don’t really talk to my employees.”

She confessed, “I used to try. When I asked, ‘Can you have dinner with me after work today?’ everyone would say they already had plans. When I asked because I wanted to have a company dinner together, they would say none of their schedules worked. They even said they wouldn’t be available until the end of the month.”

She added, “After that, I became self-conscious, so these days I don’t bring up having a company dinner or eating together at all. It’s been a long time since I last asked,” drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.