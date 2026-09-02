Park Gyu-ri Gathered Friends at Age 7 for 'Sex Education'... "I Read a Book and Taught Them Myself"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Park Gyu-ri of the group Kara has revealed a unique childhood anecdote about gathering her friends when she was around seven and personally giving them “sex education.”

On the 2nd, a video titled “Park Gyu-ri, the Goddess Who Can’t Leave Odyssey Even If She Throws a Tantrum” was released on the YouTube channel “Noback Tak Jae-hoon.”

That day, while sharing stories about how she had been different from an early age, Park Gyu-ri surprised the cast with an unexpected anecdote from her past.

The production team asked Park Gyu-ri whether it was true that, when she was around seven, she had seated her kindergarten friends and personally given them sex education.

Park Gyu-ri did not deny it. She explained that there had been a cartoon-style sex education book for children at home and recalled telling her friends what she had learned from it.

After hearing this, Tak Jae-hoon teasingly asked, “So you only explained the theoretical aspects?”

Park Gyu-ri immediately shot back incredulously, “How could a seven-year-old explain anything practical?” Her response drew laughter.

Their playful back-and-forth did not end there. When Park Gyu-ri provoked Tak Jae-hoon by saying, “You probably know more than I do,” he retorted, “You probably know less than I do.”

He then joked, “Even without formal education, I have experience and knowledge I gained by facing things firsthand,” turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Park Gyu-ri’s childhood anecdote drew even more attention alongside the remarkable “innate confidence” she displayed in the episode. She said she had often been told she was pretty from a young age, adding, “They say I shone from the moment I was in the newborn nursery.” When asked who was the prettiest among the so-called “Gyu-ri Big Three”—Nam Gyu-ri, Jang Gyu-ri, and herself—she answered without hesitation, “Park Gyu-ri.”

She also explained that the “Gyu-ri goddess” persona that has followed her for years was born when, as a rookie, she actively made comments to get on camera even a little more during fiercely competitive variety shows. Yet when asked whether she was “goddess-level,” she replied, “That’s not it either. I’m a goddess,” showing that her entertainment instincts remain as sharp as ever.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.