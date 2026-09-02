"Yon-sama’s Only Contact in Seoul"—Ryu Seung-soo and Bae Yong-joon’s Special Friendship

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] The friendship between actors Ryu Seung-soo and Bae Yong-joon was discussed.

The December 2 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s 'Radio Star' featured Ryu Seung-soo, Jo Hye-ryun, Sho Kasamatsu and Mimi in a special titled 'K-Variety Odyssey.'

Ryu Seung-soo shared an update about his recent trip to the Cannes International Series Festival for the drama 'Hunter with a Scalpel.'

When the hosts asked, "How was the response in Cannes?" Ryu Seung-soo replied, "It wasn’t bad."

After hearing that it was Ryu Seung-soo’s first visit to Cannes, Kim Gu-ra suddenly brought up Bae Yong-joon, asking, "Didn’t you go there on a trip with Yon-sama?"

When Jo Hye-ryun asked, "Are you close with Yon-sama?" Kim Gu-ra drew attention by revealing that Ryu Seung-soo and Bae Yong-joon were best friends, saying, "You’re the only friend Yon-sama contacts when he comes to Seoul."

Kim Gu-ra also mentioned that Bae Yong-joon currently lives in Hawaii.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.