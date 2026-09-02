Bae Yong-joon Gives Ryu Seung-soo’s Daughter a Lavish Birthday Gift: A Surprise Full Jewelry Set from Company T

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] A special gift that actor Bae Yong-joon sent to his close friend Ryu Seung-soo’s daughter for her first-birthday celebration has been revealed.

The December 2 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Radio Star” featured Ryu Seung-soo, Jo Hye-ryun, Sho Kasamatsu and Mimi in a special titled “K-Variety Odyssey.”

That day, Ryu Seung-soo opened up about his friendship with Bae Yong-joon, whom he met through “Winter Sonata.”

When the hosts remarked, “We heard you stood shoulder to shoulder with Yonsama,” Ryu Seung-soo replied, “How could I stand shoulder to shoulder with him? I’m probably number five.” He continued, “Last year, I went to Kyoto and visited a matcha tea shop. No one recognized me, but while I was making matcha, someone came running from behind, calling out, ‘Mr. Yong-guk!’ It’s been 25 years since that drama, and I’m amazed they still remember me.”

He added, “During ‘Winter Sonata,’ I couldn’t fly because of panic disorder. But since I was the only one who couldn’t go to Japan, Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) came all the way to Korea. Later, I overcame my panic and took a flight to Japan. That even led to my own solo fan meeting.” He recalled the extraordinary popularity he enjoyed in Japan.

He also looked back on the period when Yonsama Bae Yong-joon’s popularity was at its peak, sharing bittersweet memories of acting almost like his manager. “I protected Bae Yong-joon in front of Japanese fans and even drove for him. Sometimes his manager called me, too. Once, I was asked to come to an advertising shoot, and when I arrived, Yong-joon was angry. So I helped ease the tension. Yong-joon looked at me and smiled,” he recalled.

The hosts then asked what Ryu Seung-soo had gained from Bae Yong-joon’s fame. Ryu Seung-soo answered, “For my daughter’s first-birthday celebration, he gave us a box containing jewelry from the famous luxury brand Company T. It was a complete set, including a bracelet, necklace and ring.” The revelation surprised everyone. He continued, “During the filming of ‘Winter Sonata,’ Yong-joon distributed underwear from Company N to the entire staff because it was cold. At the time, I was scolded a lot by the director, but Yong-joon was the only one who stood up for me. I almost cried. I was so moved that we became lifelong friends. I still hope Yong-joon continues to do well and stays healthy,” bringing warmth to the segment.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.