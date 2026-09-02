Bae Yong-joon Gives Ryu Seung-soo’s Daughter a Lavish Birthday Gift: A Surprise Full Jewelry Set from Company T

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Bae Yong-joon Gives Ryu Seung-soo’s Daughter a Lavish Birthday Gift: A Surprise Full Jewelry Set from Company T

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] A special gift that actor Bae Yong-joon sent to his close friend Ryu Seung-soo’s daughter for her first-birthday celebration has been revealed.

The December 2 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Radio Star” featured Ryu Seung-soo, Jo Hye-ryun, Sho Kasamatsu and Mimi in a special titled “K-Variety Odyssey.”

That day, Ryu Seung-soo opened up about his friendship with Bae Yong-joon, whom he met through “Winter Sonata.”

When the hosts remarked, “We heard you stood shoulder to shoulder with Yonsama,” Ryu Seung-soo replied, “How could I stand shoulder to shoulder with him? I’m probably number five.” He continued, “Last year, I went to Kyoto and visited a matcha tea shop. No one recognized me, but while I was making matcha, someone came running from behind, calling out, ‘Mr. Yong-guk!’ It’s been 25 years since that drama, and I’m amazed they still remember me.”

He added, “During ‘Winter Sonata,’ I couldn’t fly because of panic disorder. But since I was the only one who couldn’t go to Japan, Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) came all the way to Korea. Later, I overcame my panic and took a flight to Japan. That even led to my own solo fan meeting.” He recalled the extraordinary popularity he enjoyed in Japan.

Bae Yong-joon Gives Ryu Seung-soo’s Daughter a Lavish Birthday Gift: A Surprise Full Jewelry Set from Company T

He also looked back on the period when Yonsama Bae Yong-joon’s popularity was at its peak, sharing bittersweet memories of acting almost like his manager. “I protected Bae Yong-joon in front of Japanese fans and even drove for him. Sometimes his manager called me, too. Once, I was asked to come to an advertising shoot, and when I arrived, Yong-joon was angry. So I helped ease the tension. Yong-joon looked at me and smiled,” he recalled.

The hosts then asked what Ryu Seung-soo had gained from Bae Yong-joon’s fame. Ryu Seung-soo answered, “For my daughter’s first-birthday celebration, he gave us a box containing jewelry from the famous luxury brand Company T. It was a complete set, including a bracelet, necklace and ring.” The revelation surprised everyone. He continued, “During the filming of ‘Winter Sonata,’ Yong-joon distributed underwear from Company N to the entire staff because it was cold. At the time, I was scolded a lot by the director, but Yong-joon was the only one who stood up for me. I almost cried. I was so moved that we became lifelong friends. I still hope Yong-joon continues to do well and stays healthy,” bringing warmth to the segment.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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