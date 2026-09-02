Jo Hye-ryun: "I Was Stopped at a Famous Japanese Hotel... The Agency Was Shocked When I Showed Them Gollum at My Interview"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Jo Hye-ryun revealed that she was even stopped at a luxury hotel in Japan while preparing to work there.

The December 2 episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' featured Ryu Seung-soo, Jo Hye-ryun, Sho Kasamatsu, and Mimi in a special titled 'K-Entertainment Odyssey.'

Jo Hye-ryun drew attention as she recalled her time working in Japan.

When asked, "Did you get stopped for causing a commotion at a luxury hotel in Japan?" Jo Hye-ryun began, "I traveled to Japan with my family, and while watching Japanese variety shows, I thought I wanted to try performing on them. I was introduced to someone and went to a luxury hotel in downtown Japan for an interview with a famous Japanese talent agency."

Jo Hye-ryun continued, "At the time, I could only speak basic Japanese. A Japanese manager came and asked, 'What can you do?' So I said, 'I can do Gollum.' Since the manager didn't know what that was, he asked me to show him. Gollum basically has to crawl on the floor, right? So I did it, and the hotel staff were startled. They tried to stop me, saying, 'Don't do that.' I got the feeling that this wasn't something I should do in that setting."

She added, "The Japanese manager said, 'I understand that you have energy, but you can't do this if you don't speak Japanese.' He told me, 'I'll sign you if you study and can speak Japanese when we meet again in six months.'"

After returning to South Korea, Jo Hye-ryun reportedly studied Japanese diligently for six months. She said, "I studied by taking three hours of private Japanese lessons every day. I memorized 10,000 words over six months," astonishing everyone.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.