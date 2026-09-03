Hand Slipped Into Mom’s Sleeve... Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin Spotted on Family Trip to Tokyo with Their Son

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Photos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin traveling in Japan with their son have been released, drawing attention.

On the 1st, photos showing Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin visiting a restaurant district at Tokyo Midtown in Tokyo with their son were posted on social media and online communities.

The photos showed Hyun Bin waiting behind them while holding the stroller as Son Ye-jin ordered food at the front. Their son slipped his hand into Son Ye-jin’s sleeve and stayed close to his mother, bringing smiles to those who saw the images.

The couple’s unassuming outfits also drew attention. Son Ye-jin paired a relaxed-fit top with balloon pants, while bearded Hyun Bin created a casual look with a short-sleeved T-shirt and shorts.

This is not the first time sightings of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s family trip have been reported. Previously, the family attracted attention after being spotted spending time together in Los Angeles, United States, and Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.

A netizen’s account of seeing the couple’s son in person also drew interest. The netizen said, "The child was so beautiful that he looked like he had been created with AI, so I told my wife, ‘That baby is really beautiful.’" The netizen added, "I could barely see the parents because the child alone caught my eye, so I kept looking. He was the most beautiful-looking child I had ever seen in my life."

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s Whenever Possible, which aired on the 1st, and revealed his family-oriented side by saying, "Since we have a child, we try to go somewhere and do something, wherever we are." He has been actively traveling and going out with his family to make more memories together.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin married in 2022 and welcomed their son in November of the same year. Hyun Bin is set to appear in the Disney+ original series Made in Korea Season 2, which premieres on the 9th. Son Ye-jin will return to historical drama for the first time in 24 years through the Netflix series The Scandal, premiering on the 18th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.