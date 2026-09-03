Go Eun-ah Reveals Everything from Her 60.9-Kilogram Weight to Her Bulging Belly: "There’s Nothing Wrong with the Rest of Me—I Have a Beer Belly"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Go Eun-ah began dieting after candidly revealing everything from her 60.9-kilogram weight to her bulging belly.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel 'Banggane' uploaded a video titled 'A Real Diet Video Showing It All, LOL—Will This Be Okay?'

Go Eun-ah appeared wearing a sports bra and leggings and candidly showed her current physical condition.

Having just finished a meal, Go Eun-ah drew attention by openly showing her bulging belly, unlike her arms and legs.

Watching this, her younger brother Mir was surprised by her body shape and said, "Seriously, why don’t your arms and legs gain weight?"

He then examined Go Eun-ah’s side and made everyone laugh by saying, "Our bodies make absolutely no sense."

The two also stood side by side to check their current physical condition. Seeing them, their mother reacted with surprise, saying to Mir, "Cheol-yong, what are you doing again? Don’t you exercise?"

Go Eun-ah was especially candid about the area she was concerned about. She confessed, "There’s nothing wrong with the rest of me. I have a beer belly," and showed her bulging belly moving it herself, displaying a playful side.

Mir responded by suggesting that the siblings diet together, saying, "Go Eun-ah and I need to lose weight. Let’s make it a month-long project."

Their weights, measured before beginning the diet in earnest, were also revealed. Mir weighed 84.8 kilograms, while Go Eun-ah weighed 60.9 kilograms.

The family noted Go Eun-ah’s slender arms and legs, saying that her actual weight and belly fat were not very noticeable from the outside. Go Eun-ah also showed her unfiltered side by shaking her belly and bursting into laughter.

Changes appeared just two weeks after they began exercising. Mir lost 1.8 kilograms, while Go Eun-ah successfully lost as much as 3.3 kilograms. Based on her starting weight of 60.9 kilograms, she had dropped to approximately 57.6 kilograms.

Go Eun-ah, who has regularly shared her candid daily life with her family on YouTube, drew attention this time by boldly revealing her weight and the area she was concerned about, showing a realistic dieting process.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.