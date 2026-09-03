Sho Kasamatsu Suffered Major Embarrassment After Trusting Korean Fans: "Only IVE's Yoojin Fans Were at the Airport... I Was Disappointed"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Japanese actor Sho Kasamatsu shared a surprising story about expecting a warm welcome from fans at a Korean airport.

The December 2 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Radio Star' featured Ryu Seung-soo, Jo Hye-ryun, Sho Kasamatsu, and Mimi in a special titled 'K-Variety Odyssey.'

That day, Sho Kasamatsu shared his cute disappointment with his Korean fans.

Sho Kasamatsu said that after appearing in a Korean production, he received many messages from fans saying, "Be sure to contact us when you come to Korea" and "We'll come to meet you at the airport." He said this made him look forward to the visit, imagining the airport fashion of Korean stars.

He explained, "Last year, I came to Korea for an interview and added a special touch with an idol-style airport look. I spent 30 to 40 minutes getting ready in the restroom, putting together an effortlessly stylish outfit."

He continued, "I even pretended to look cool as I walked out of the exit. But when I arrived at the airport, there was no one there. Only two men from my Korean agency came out and waved." His story about expecting fans to come meet him, only to find no one there, drew laughter.

He added to the laughter by revealing that he even posted a self-deprecating message on social media saying, "It has been proven that my popularity in Korea is a lie."

Sho Kasamatsu said he later visited a Korean airport once again. "That time, there were a lot of people, even though I hadn't announced my arrival. I thought they knew I was coming and had come to welcome me. When the arrival hall doors opened, they greeted me enthusiastically," he said. He continued, "But when I looked closely, IVE's Yoojin was right in front of me. The fans disappeared with Yoojin, and once again, I found the same two men from my agency waiting for me." His story sent the studio into fits of laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.