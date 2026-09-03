Haha Says, "I Fought with Celebrities Who Looked Down on Me as a Rookie"—Fired Back with "I Don’t Know" When Asked, "You Don’t Know?"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Haha opened up about being treated dismissively by some celebrities when he was a rookie reporter, saying he refused to put up with it and stood up to them.

On the 2nd, footage of Haha and Kim Won-hyo appearing as guests and chatting with Ha Ji-young was posted on the YouTube channel “YouTube Ha Ji-young.”

That day, Ha Ji-young shared the hardships she experienced while working as a reporter. She recalled, "When we were working, people often took advantage of me or treated me very rudely."

Haha asked about the incidents, saying, "Can’t you tell us about something rude that happened? Give us a medium-level story—something between the worst and the least serious."

Ha Ji-young said that, at the time, some people looked down on reporting as a profession.

She said, "Back then, it was treated like a job anyone could treat however they wanted," and Haha strongly empathized, saying, "That’s right. I went through it a lot too."

Ha Ji-young also revealed that she had been ignored during an actual interview. After greeting the celebrity brightly, she asked about the drama they were appearing in, but the celebrity responded coldly, "You came without knowing?"

Ha Ji-young said she still vividly remembered the person’s expression, confessing, "Their face said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you.’ I burst into tears."

Her approach changed as she gained experience. Ha Ji-young explained that when a similar situation arose, she would stop filming and respond politely but firmly: "Senior, if you don’t answer this, we’ll only be able to run it as subtitles. That won’t help promote the drama much. Let’s do it one more time."

Hearing this, Haha recalled his own rookie days and revealed an even more forceful way of responding.

"I used to fight with people," Haha said, explaining that some celebrities tried to assert their dominance during interviews or ignored him.

He added that when someone asked, "You don’t know?" he would fire back with the exact same words: "I don’t know," drawing laughter.

Haha also spoke candidly about his personality at the time. He said, "I was a bit foolish, so if someone treated me well, I treated them well too. I wasn’t capable of embracing people through positive influence," but added that he still remembered those who had treated him warmly as a rookie, even after all these years.

Haha then mentioned the group Shinhwa first. He expressed his special affection, saying, "The members of Shinhwa are genuinely good people. We’re so close, and I love them so much."

Regarding singer Kim Jang-hoon, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "He took me around with him when I was truly nobody." As for Baby V.O.X, Haha recalled that he had once behaved rudely toward them, saying, "They embraced me even though I was rude to them."

Haha’s confession drew attention: although he stood up to people who looked down on him when he was a rookie reporter, he still remembers the seniors and colleagues who reached out to him warmly at the time.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.