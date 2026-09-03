Choi Kang-hee Reveals Results of 30-Day Ab Challenge: "My Clothes All Fit, and My Size Has Shrunk Dramatically"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Choi Kang-hee revealed the results of her challenge to build abdominal muscles.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel "I Am Choi Kang-hee" uploaded a video titled "30-Day Ab Challenge: Final Results [Even the Producer Was Flustered, LOL]."

Previously, Choi Kang-hee and her manager had promised to work out and follow a diet for a month to build abdominal muscles. While both were confident they would succeed, Choi Kang-hee said, "Let's finish by revealing our stomachs after a month," and her manager also expressed confidence, saying, "I have no intention of being blurred."

That day, Choi Kang-hee said of the changes over the month, "All my clothes fit. My body looks dramatically different. I'm looking forward to seeing how my muscle mass has changed."

However, the body-composition measurement results were different from what she expected. Choi Kang-hee's body fat and skeletal muscle mass both decreased, causing her InBody score to fall as well. She explained, "Doing cardio makes you lose muscle. I even ran at Namsan Mountain yesterday."

She added, "This time, my manager and I exchanged our diets on KakaoTalk every day. I'm very satisfied because I feel like we did it in a healthy way."

Contrary to his initial confidence, the manager also accepted results that fell short of expectations. He confessed, "The results are dismal. My score dropped by two points," adding, "I lost 0.9 kilograms, and my muscle mass also decreased."

The two then revealed the bodies they had built over the month in front of a mirror, as promised. Choi Kang-hee was satisfied with her changed physique, saying, "I don't have visible abs, but my size has shrunk dramatically." Meanwhile, the manager, who had said he would appear without blurring, was ultimately shown with his body blurred, drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.