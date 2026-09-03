“38 Years Came Crashing Down Over MC Mong’s Words... He Is Enduring It”: Kim Min-jong’s Latest Update... YouTube Production Team Publicly Shows Support

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Singer and actor Kim Min-jong has filed a complaint against MC Mong, who identified him as a member of an illegal gambling group. Meanwhile, the production team that has worked with him on YouTube content has publicly come forward in support of him.

On the 2nd, the production team of the YouTube channel “Yeongcha TV” shared what Kim Min-jong was like based on their long observation of him amid the recent controversy surrounding the singer and actor.

The production team began by saying, “Thirty-eight years came crashing down because of a few words from one person,” adding, “The Kim Min-jong I know was the same person even after the cameras were turned off.”

They defended Kim Min-jong, saying, “He was the person who arrived first and left last, and always asked whether the staff had eaten. That person is now enduring this with only one sentence—‘It is not true.’”

The production team also mentioned the account of a staff member who worked with Kim Min-jong on the low-budget film “Florence,” in which he appeared.

The production team said, “A surprising person spoke out a few days ago. It was a staff member from the low-budget film ‘Florence.’ They said, ‘He appeared without a fee, worked harder than anyone, and paid for meals for the struggling staff out of his own pocket every time.’ Someone with nothing to gain stepped forward and spoke. That is Kim Min-jong.”

The team then mentioned director Lee Chang-yeol’s film “Mama” (working title), in which Kim Min-jong was scheduled to appear, and expressed regret over what happened.

The production team claimed, “The most heartbreaking case is director Lee Chang-yeol’s ‘Mama.’ In that film, which was said to mark the beginning of another chapter after his return to movies following a 20-year hiatus, he had to step down without anything being verified,” adding, “One unverified statement took away an actor’s film, a director’s choice, and the audience’s anticipation. If this is allowed to stand, anyone could be next.”

They continued, “He chose to reveal the truth through the legal process rather than shout,” and added, “Your stage has not disappeared; it is only temporarily empty. On the day the people who remember the meals you gave them return, I will be sitting in the front row. This time, it is our turn to stand by you,” expressing their support for Kim Min-jong.

Earlier, on the 1st, Kim Min-jong filed a police complaint against MC Mong, who identified him as a member of an illegal gambling group, alleging defamation through the dissemination of false information under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

The conflict between the two sides began during MC Mong’s livestream in May. While claiming that a so-called “badugi gambling group” involving entertainment-industry figures existed and that large sums of money had changed hands, MC Mong mentioned Kim Min-jong by name.

MC Mong also raised allegations suggesting that Kim Min-jong was connected to the group and had received money and a luxury imported car from a particular businessman.

Kim Min-jong’s side immediately denied the claims and strongly refuted them. His legal representative stated that the allegations raised online—including claims of participation in illegal gambling, receiving money and valuables, and matters concerning his private life—were false.

Kim Min-jong also denied the allegations surrounding him at the time, saying, “I will respond carefully and firmly so that I do not disappoint those who have trusted and supported me for a long time.”

However, MC Mong continued to make the same claims. In addition to raising further allegations related to Kim Min-jong’s side through social media, he also released messages he said he had exchanged with a woman. Ultimately, after reviewing relevant materials for approximately three months, Kim Min-jong’s side submitted the complaint.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.