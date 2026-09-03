"Married at 24, divorced eight years later" Han Groo: "I drank a bottle of straight soju every day... Eventually, I ended up in the hospital"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Han Groo confessed that she went through such a difficult time after her divorce that she drank a bottle of soju every day.

On the 2nd, a video titled "MZ-style parenting: Doing nothing while other mothers focus on private education" was uploaded to K.Will's YouTube channel.

Han Groo said that she married at 24 and was married for eight years. Asked what led her to decide to divorce, she answered candidly, "My mother divorced when I was young, lived alone, then remarried and now lives with my stepfather. Watching my mother live that way, I think I was always holding things in, struggling, and becoming stressed along with her. I came to think that if I was happy, my children would be happy, too, and that their father also needed to be happy so he could treat them better. There came a moment when I thought it might be better to make that choice, and that it might be okay to make a decision for myself."]

Han Groo admitted, "When the children first experienced the divorce and separation, they cried a lot. They looked for their father. I think they were afraid that they might not be able to see him anymore." She continued, "I told them, 'Mom and Dad aren't a family connected by blood, are they? We were friends, became a family, and became friends again. But you and Mom, and you and Dad, can never become strangers.'" She added, "I make sure they spend time with their father once or twice a week. I think the children have gotten used to it now."]

Han Groo said that, in particular, she drank every day for six months when she was struggling after the divorce. She confessed, "At first, after my divorce, I had so many worries. After eight years, it felt overwhelming to start acting again."]

She recalled, "I had a lot to think about. I couldn't sleep because I kept wondering, 'Is it right for me to continue doing this? What should I learn now? What kind of work could become my profession?' I couldn't sleep at all, and although I had never been able to drink, I bought soju for the first time and started drinking it. At first, I drank it with food and things like that, but my stomach felt so bad that I vomited." She continued, "After that, I drank a bottle of straight soju every day. Eventually, I developed a serious stomach problem. Those six months were the first and last time I ever became ill from drinking."]

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.