Oh My Girl’s Mimi Confesses to a DIY Cosmetic Procedure... She Had a Trick for Creating ‘Elf Ears’

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Mimi of ‘Radio Star’ drew attention by revealing a so-called DIY cosmetic technique for correcting the shape of her ears.

Mimi of Oh My Girl appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s ‘Radio Star,’ which aired on the 2nd, and introduced a beauty item she regularly uses.

Mimi introduced a way to change the shape of the ears without plastic surgery and took out an ear patch she was using herself. The patch was designed to lift ears that naturally lie backward and bring them forward.

Mimi explained why she uses the product, saying, "When your ears lie backward, your face looks bigger." She then demonstrated its effect by applying the patch directly to her ear.

The MCs watching the demonstration also showed interest in the ear patch, and Mimi volunteered to apply it to Kim Gook-jin on the spot.

When Mimi attached the patch behind Kim Gook-jin’s ear, his ear, which had been lying backward, stood noticeably more upright. The cast burst out laughing at his transformed appearance, and the studio erupted in laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.